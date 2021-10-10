Top 5 predictions for Italy vs Belgium | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Italy will take on Belgium in a fight for third place in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 on Sunday. The two teams will meet again after playing against each other in the quarter-finals of the Euro Cup few months ago. That night, goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne saw Italy overcome the challenge posed by Belgium.

Italy and Belgium tasted defeat against Spain and France, respectively in the semi-finals of the second edition of the Nations League. Italy's 37-match unbeaten run was stopped by Luis Enrique's Spain when the Euro champions were defeated 2-1 in the first semi-final.

Meanwhile, Belgium fell short against France in the second semi-final. First-half goals saw Belgium go 2-0 up, but the French made a memorable second half comeback to win the thriller 3-2. As a result, Belgium's wait for their first international trophy continues.

Missing out on the finals of the Nations League, these two teams will now battle for third place in Italy. Today, we will give our five predictions for the encounter between these two heavyweights. Let us take a look at

Top 5 predictions for Italy vs Belgium

#5 Moise Kean to start for Italy

Italy v Lithuania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

With veteran sharpshooter Ciro Immobile out due to injury, Roberto Mancini fielded an Italian XI without a centre-forward against Spain. Mancini's decision backfired as Italy lacked sharpness and efficiency in front of goal. As a result, Moise Kean looks likely to get another opportunity to show his caliber against Belgium.

The 21-year-old striker has had a limited number of chances since making his debut in 2018.

The 21-year-old striker has had a limited number of chances since making his debut in 2018. Kean has made 10 appearances for Italy, scoring four goals - two of the goals came in the recent World Cup Qualifier against Lithuania. Kean will want to make the most of the opportunity and earn Mancini's trust with his performance.

#4 Romelu Lukaku to get his name on the scoring sheet

Belgium v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Semi-final

Romelu Lukaku's effort went in vain after France's resurgence in the second half saw Belgium lose a thrilling contest. Lukaku was the scorer of the second goal which helped Belgium take a 2-0 lead, only to lose the match 2-3 at the end.

Squawka Football @Squawka Romelu Lukaku in the Nations League:◉ 8 games

◉ 10 goals

◉ 1 assistOutstanding. 👏 Romelu Lukaku in the Nations League:◉ 8 games

◉ 10 goals

◉ 1 assistOutstanding. 👏 https://t.co/u9hcfqoPrT

The 28-year-old has made putting the ball into the net look easy in recent times. Lukaku scored four goals in five games in the Euro Cup, showing his prowess in front of goal. The mighty Belgian has already scored three goals in the Premier League for Chelsea since arriving from Inter Milan.

If Lukaku gets a proper supply from his teammates, chances are that he will score again.

