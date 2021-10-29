Top 5 predictions for Leicester City vs Arsenal | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal travel away for their match against Leicester City in the tenth gameweek of the Premier League. With both teams in a good vein of form, this high voltage clash will be the perfect stage to judge their progress.

Arsenal have bounced back after their poor start to the campaign. Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in their last eight matches, having won three out of their five Premier League games.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are slowly finding their rhythm but are yet to show consistency. Brendan Rodgers' side have won their last two Premier League matches and remain unbeaten in their last four games in the league.

Both teams have earned 14 points after nine league games and are separated only due to their goal difference. Leicester are ninth in the league table while the Gunners are in tenth spot.

It goes without saying that Arsenal and Leicester City are competing for a top-six spot and both teams will want three points from the fixture.

On this note, let us take a look at our five predictions for the match.

#5 Arsenal to win midfield battle against Leicester City

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal have shown immense stability and organization after their devastating start to the campaign. Under Mikel Arteta's tutelage, their midfielders have stepped up and shown promise despite the absence of key players like Martin Odegaard.

Arteta might have just found the perfect balance in midfield by making tactical tweaks. With a four-man midfield setup, the Gunners are finding it easier to link up with their attack and help out their defense in need.

Squawka Football @Squawka Emile Smith Rowe & Bukayo Saka have both been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals since the start of last season:



Emile Smith Rowe:



🅰️ 6 assists

⚽️ 4 goals



Bukayo Saka:



⚽️ 6 goals

🅰️ 4 assists



Hale End’s finest. 💫 Emile Smith Rowe & Bukayo Saka have both been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals since the start of last season: Emile Smith Rowe: 🅰️ 6 assists ⚽️ 4 goals Bukayo Saka: ⚽️ 6 goals🅰️ 4 assists Hale End’s finest. 💫 https://t.co/KuOnH2Ir7Z

The presence of Thomas Partey and Lokonga in the middle provides a unique mixture of offense and defense. This also helps wide midfielders like Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, giving them more space to make their maraunding runs upfront.

Leicester City are still struggling to reach consistency, with the absence of Ndidi being a crucial factor. Tielemans and Maddison will be key but it is likely that their opponents will get the better of them.

#4 Leicester City's shaky defense to be a concern

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Round of 16

One of the major concerns for Brendan Rodgers ahead of their tie is Leicester's defense. The Foxes have already conceded 15 goals in nine league games since the start of the campaign. The fact that they are facing problems keeping a clean sheet highlights their defensive issues.

Brendan Rodgers' team are yet to show strength when it comes to their defensive approach. The three-man backline often seems shaky and out of depth, more so due to the absence of a quality defensive midfielder like Ndidi. Leicester are yet to cope with the absence of James Justin and Fofana, indicating that they will face problems against Arsenal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh