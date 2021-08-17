Top 5 predictions for Manchester United's 2021-22 Premier League campaign

With the opening day extravaganza against Leeds, Manchester United have delivered their statement of intent to the top sides of the Premier League in some style. A 5-1 goal fest against the men from West Yorkshire to start their league campaign is just the start Ole Gunnar Solskjær needed to set the ambitions high for Manchester United in the 2021-22 Premier League season. As they say, "Start as you mean to go on!"

#5 Attack will be Manchester United's best defence

Attacking football is a desire, a demand and a must for all Manchester United teams. "Attack! Attack! Attack!" is not just a warcry used by those at the Stretford End that mystifyingly pushes the team goalwards.. It's an identity that all successful Manchester United teams of the past have had and flourished with.

This season, Ole Gunnar Solskjær could answer those critical of his tactical prowess by delivering the true brand of football he envisions Manchester United to play with - Aggressive in Attack and High Pressing in transition.

With the latest addition of Raphaël Varane, Manchester United could finally have the freedom to play a high defensive line that quickly unleashes their fluid counter attacks into opposition territory. This could effectively break down teams employing the low-block by aggressively playing out from the back.

With Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford being tasked with unlocking defenses, this season could prove to be a feast for the strikers at the club. They will be able to enjoy a greater degree of attacking freedom and bring Manchester United ever closer to their "Attack! Attack! Attack!" identity.

🔴 Raphael Varane announced in front of a packed Old Trafford

💪 5-1 thumping of Leeds to start the campaign

😍 Jadon Sancho debut

⚽⚽⚽ Bruno hat-trick

🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️ 4 assists by Pogba



Today's been a good day 😌😃 #mufc #mujournal pic.twitter.com/9G0oWbWfR8 — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 14, 2021

#4 The resurgence of Paul Pogba

The 2020-21 season began with a relatively slow start for the highly rated Manchester United star Paul Pogba, with Covid-19 taking a massive toll on his fitness. Constant doubts regarding his future (induced by his agent Mino Raiola) right before the start of the season resulted in his first-team opportunities becoming limited.

However, Pogba was arguably among the best players for the French National Team at UEFA Euro 2020, despite their early exit. Pogba has set the stage to take his club career to greater heights this season.

He ended last season with a measly 3 assists in the Premier League for Manchester United. However, Pogba has definitely announced his intention to challenge the top creators of the league by already laying down 4 assists on opening day this season.

At the heart of a considerably stronger Manchester United squad, Paul Pogba is in prime position to deliver performances similar to those in his international campaigns. He could finally build a lasting impression among the Stretford End faithful this season.

✅ Dennis Bergkamp

✅ Jose Antonio Reyes

✅ Cesc Fabregas

✅ Emmanuel Adebayor

✅ Santi Cazorla

✅ Harry Kane

🆕 Paul Pogba @paulpogba became the 7️⃣th player in #PL history to assist 4 goals in a single game in the competition#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/uqYQch6GDF — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2021

