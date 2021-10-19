Top 5 predictions for Manchester United vs Atalanta | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host Atalanta on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. While the Red Devils have picked up three points from their first two Group F fixtures, Atalanta have bagged four.

Manchester United's defeat to Young Boys in their UEFA Champions League opener is still a sore spot and they cannot afford any more slip-ups. A win for either will propel them to the top of the table, which should make for an interesting duel.

Today, we will take the teams’ form, injury history, and playing style into account and try to foretell how the encounter might go.

Here are the top five predictions for the high-profile UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester United and Atalanta.

#5 Manchester United could field a top-heavy lineup

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United kicked off the 2021-22 Premier League campaign in fine fashion. They played impressive football and were deservedly put down as one of the top contenders for the title this season. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo only bolstered their claim, but the Red Devils have not quite managed to keep the celebration going.

Manchester United have picked up only a single point in their last three Premier League fixtures, with their latest defeat coming on Saturday. Solskjaer’s overly defensive approach at the King Power Stadium allowed Leicester City to force their case and walk away with a dramatic 4-2 win.

With pressure mounting, the Manchester United boss cannot afford to make the same mistake twice, especially in a UEFA Champions League fixture at Old Trafford.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Ole will not win a league title or Champions League as Man United manager, he's not at the level of the other managers." @Carra23 says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job at Manchester United but feels he can't compete with the other top managers 🗣 "Ole will not win a league title or Champions League as Man United manager, he's not at the level of the other managers."@Carra23 says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job at Manchester United but feels he can't compete with the other top managers https://t.co/VC2AhMIxk2

Edinson Cavani should be fit to start against Atalanta and could partner Cristiano Ronaldo up top in the UEFA Champions League Group F clash. While Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford could provide width, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will pull strings from the middle of the park.

A flamboyant display is what Manchester United need and an attack-minded XI should grant them the firepower to put on a show for their fans.

#4 Atalanta to take a proactive approach at Old Trafford

Atalanta currently at the top of UEFA Champions League Group F

While Manchester United have struggled to stay relevant in the Premier League, Serie A side Atalanta have been doing quite well for themselves in Serie A. They have not lost the flair they are famous for and have been scoring without a breather.

Atalanta secured an emphatic 4-1 win away at Empoli last weekend, extending their unbeaten away game run to 11. Josip Ilicic was the star of the show for Atalanta, scoring a brace in 15 minutes to practically steal the game away from Empoli.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Atalanta are currently on an 11 match unbeaten run away from home, with their most recent result being a 4-1 win away to Empoli. #mufc Atalanta are currently on an 11 match unbeaten run away from home, with their most recent result being a 4-1 win away to Empoli. #mufc

Atalanta have not played Manchester United before, but the Italian outfit are unlikely to be ruffled by the English club in the UEFA Champions League. As always, they are going to go all out in search of a goal and make life difficult for the hosts.

