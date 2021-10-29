Top 5 predictions for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host a struggling Manchester United side on Saturday afternoon. Spurs were beaten 1-0 by West Ham United in the league last Sunday, marking their fourth defeat in nine Premier League games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, were subjected to their joint-worst defeat at Old Trafford last weekend. Jurgen Klopp’s rampant Liverpool side ran riots at Old Trafford, sealing an emphatic 5-0 win against their bitterest rivals. Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick over the two halves.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to bounce back in the Premier League, with their managers also walking a sloppy path. With so much at stake, this Saturday's clash looks destined to eclipse all other fixtures this week, and we can barely contain our excitement.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the top five predictions for Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur to keep it tight at the back

Nuno Espirito Santo was meant to give Tottenham Hotspur a new dimension in attack without compromising on their structural integrity. So far, the former Wolverhampton coach has been unsuccessful on both fronts.

Tottenham have only won five of their nine Premier League matches this season, losing the other four. The absence of even a single draw does not point towards Spurs' free-flowing attack, but rather their weak defense.

Tottenham, who have conceded 13 goals in the Premier League alone, need to make an exception for Manchester United and be a lot more frugal at the back.

They only average one goal per game in the league and conceding more can turn out to be catastrophic. Expect Spurs to suffocate United and put more men behind the ball than usual, especially in the first half.

#4 Pogba’s absence to be a sore spot for Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba had one of his worst evenings for the club on Sunday. Not only was he refused a starting spot, but he was dismissed only 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

His reckless challenge on Naby Keita was deservedly punished with a straight red, meaning he will miss three top-flight games.

Unfortunately for United, Pogba has been their best creator, providing seven assists in the league. If Spurs do play a little more conservatively, United will miss the creativity of the 2018 World Cup winner.

Red Devils’ hopes of breaching Spurs will now rest heavily on the shoulders of Bruno Fernandes.

