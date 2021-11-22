Top 5 predictions for Villarreal vs Manchester United | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United will travel away to face Villarreal in the fifth gameweek of the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils will play their first game since the termination of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a humiliating 1-4 defeat against Watford.

It goes without saying that Manchester United are enduring another poor start to the campaign despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in the summer. They have lost four out of their last five Premier League matches, which is a clear indication of their struggles this campaign.

Manchester United are still maintaining their dominance in the Champions League, sitting at the top of their group. With seven points from four matches, they are tied on points with Villarreal.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions and have suffered only one defeat in Europe this season - against Manchester United. However, the Yellow Submarine will pose a threat at home and United's poor form will also boost their chances.

Villarreal vs Manchester United Predictions

#5 Donny van de Beek to start the game

Donny van de Beek's career came at a standstill under Solskjaer as the former coach preferred a double pivot in midfield. Fred and Scott McTominay were above him in the pecking order with the Dutch youngster getting only a few minutes on the pitch.

However, Van de Beek's performance against Watford is bound to do justice to his talent in the near future. The midfielder came on as a substitute and scored Manchester United's only goal in their humiliating defeat against Watford.

It was not just the goal but how easily he managed to dominate possession and create chances for his team.

It seems crazy that Van de Beek had played only 15 minutes of football this campaign before his cameo against Watford. With Michael Carrick in charge, he is likely to be in the starting lineup against Villarreal.

#4 Villarreal to take the battle to United's gate

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Villarreal have been inconsistent so far this season. They have shown glimpses of brilliance and uninspiring performances, proving an unpredictable team to deal with. The Yellow Submarine will surely take heart from the recent slump Manchester United are enduring and will try to take the lead in Group F.

Despite the absence of Gerard Moreno, Villarreal have enough firepower in their ranks to trouble the Red Devils. The likes of Boulaye Dia, Yeremy Pino, Manu Trigueros and Dani Parejo could find flaws in United's defense and decide the tie in their favor.

Our guess is that Villarreal won't sit back and defend, but take an offensive approach in the game.

