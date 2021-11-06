Top 5 predictions for West Ham vs Liverpool | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool cannot afford any more slip-ups at the top as they travel to face West Ham in the 11th game-week of the Premier League. Both teams are in a good vein of form as they lock horns in a high voltage fixture on Sunday.

West Ham United have been in impressive form of late, demonstrating their might with some superb displays on the pitch. Their massive 4-1 win against Aston Villa in their last Premier League match was a testament to their superiority. David Moyes' men, as a result, are currently fourth in the Premier League with 20 points.

Liverpool drew 2-2 against Brighton in their previous league game, which leaves them in second place with 22 points. Their thumping wins against Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are an indication of how good they have been so far this campaign. Jurgen Klopp's men are now unbeaten in 25 games across all competitions.

Given all of this, let's look at what this game potentially holds for both teams.

PL 2021-22: West Ham vs. Liverpool predictions

#5 West Ham to be offensive in their approach

Under the tutelage of David Moyes, West Ham are playing some attractive, eye-catching football and delivering positive results. They are offensive in their approach and are not afraid to take the fight to their opponents. The Hammers have won four and lost one of their last five Premier League matches.

David Moyes' men have been scoring for fun in the English top flight so far this campaign. With the presence of talented footballers like Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen, West Ham have shown terrific chemistry and effectiveness upfront.

It is highly likely that they will again take on the offensive approach when they host Liverpool this weekend.

#4 Liverpool will struggle to dominate midfield

Preston North End v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Injuries have been a major concern for Jurgen Klopp even in this campaign. The German coach is enduring a bit of a midfield crisis at the moment. James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot will miss the tie due to injuries. Meanwhile Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are yet to be fully match fit.

West Ham also possess a balanced midfield with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek operating as defensive midfielders. They have been excellent at their job which has given the likes of Fornals and Bowen the license to play free-flowing football and initiate attacks.

With major absentees in midfield, our guess is that Liverpool will struggle to dominate the midfield battle.

