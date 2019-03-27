Ranking the 5 Best Players of the Premier League this season

Deepungsu Pandit

Chelsea FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The Premier League is witnessing another fantastic season this time. With less than 9 games to go till the end, the League table might still change come May. However, it is quite likely that one of Liverpool or Manchester City will lift the title at the end of the season. The fight for the next four places, though, is alarmingly close.

The four teams vying for those places are going neck to neck and all the permutations and combinations could yet work, depending on their performances in the last 8 games. Just 4 points separate Tottenham at third from Chelsea at 6th, with Manchester United and Arsenal also in the mix.

The main reason for such a competitive league has been the qualities of the players on the pitch. The league has once again seen blistering performances from quite a few players and today, we pick the 5 best players of the Premier League this season, who can also be considered as the front runners for the Premier League Player of the Season Awards.

#5 Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Brazilian joined Liverpool at the start of the season in a deal that made him the costliest goalkeeper in the world at that time. The club were rebuked by many for spending such exorbitant amount of money of a rather untested goalkeeper. Cut back to March and it looks like one of the deals of the year.

Last season, Liverpool had to pay the price for horrendous goalkeeping on many occasions, including the UEFA Champions League Final. Klopp had shortlisted Alisson to solve his problems and the Brazilian has been Liverpool’s saviour so far.

Even though the Merseyside club have one of the meanest defenses in the league, their style of play often leaves them vulnerable at the back. Alisson has been fabulous in such a set up, playing often as the sweeper keeper who is out of his goal in a flash to make clearances.

The Brazilian is also a fantastic shot stopper and has tremendous reflexes. He is quite good with the ball at his feel and often sends long balls into the opposition third that opens up opportunities for his team.

Alisson Becker has picked up 17 clean sheets this season from 31 appearances already and has been one of the reasons why Liverpool have lost just once in the league this season. He is the front runner for a Premier League Golden Glove.

