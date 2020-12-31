The Premier League is arguably the most exciting league in all of Europe. The unpredictable, high-intensity game of the English top-flight is a treat to watch and that has a lot to do with the exciting attackers who populate the league.

The Premier League has been blessed with some of the best forwards in the world and they keep delivering the goods week in and week out. The Premier League giants have some of the best strikers on their payroll and they are so adept at their all-round game that dividing them on the basis of goals scored is a bit reductive.

But goalscoring is certainly a good parameter to gauge forwards by and as we move on to a new year, let's take a look at the top five goalscorers in the Premier League in the year 2020.

Top 5 Premier League goal scorers in 2020

#5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - 16 goals

Just look at that leap!

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has flourished under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti. He is growing into a fantastic number 9 under the Italian's guidance and has been reaping the rewards for all the hard work he has put in since joining Everton in 2016.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 11 goals from 15 Premier League games this season. That is a major improvement from last season where he scored a total of 13 goals. He has scored a total of 16 goals in 2020.

While his composure in front of goal and all-round centre-forward game has been pretty commendable, it is his aerial ability that has taken everyone by surprise. The Everton striker has a big leap in him and is now a major threat from crosses and set-pieces.

He is almost certain to cross the 20 goal mark this Premier League campaign and at just 23-years-old, he has a long way to go and definitely has the skillset to leave a mark on the Premier League in the years to come.

An absolute bullet header from Calvert-Lewin 💥pic.twitter.com/38c4FUEQvH — Goal (@goal) September 14, 2020

#4 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 17 goals

Son dinks the ball past Luke Shaw and David de Gea to score for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur got off to a flying start to the 2020-21 season and Heung-Min Son has been their standout performer alongside Harry Kane. The South Korean international is a menacing presence on the pitch and he has become a nightmare to come up against for defenders.

Son can beat a defender with ease and he can also turn on the afterburners to leave them for dead. The 28-year-old has been in sublime form this season and he has scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists from across 15 appearances in the Premier League.

He only scored a total of 11 goals last season and he has already matched it this term. This shows how much he has improved this season and if Spurs are to challenge for the title this term, they will need more of the same from Heung-Min Son.

Players with 15+ G/A in the Premier League this season:



Harry Kane - 19 (9⚽️ 10🅰️)



Mohamed Salah - 16 (13⚽️ 3🅰️)



Bruno Fernandes - 16 (10⚽️ 6🅰️)



Son Heung-Min - 15 (11⚽️ 4🅰️)



Jamie Vardy - 15 (11⚽️ 4 🅰️)



The league’s most reliable contributors. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tuJlv8F4iP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 26, 2020