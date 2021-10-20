A lot goes behind scoring a goal and numerous variables play a part in the ball finding the net. One of such is testing the goalkeeper's mentality. Constant pressure can force an error out of the best of players and goalkeepers are no different.

This is where we get to emphasize the impact of shot attempts. There is only so much a goalkeeper can do when fired at him on a constant basis. Being under attack on a regular basis fiddles with their mentality and the same could result in them making a mishap. Hence, testing a shot-stopper is of great importance.

Top 5 Premier League players with the most shots per game this season

#5 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) — 3.5

Mason Greenwood has featured in every game for Manchester United

Manchester United were on the lookout for a clinical finisher and their search ended after finding their answer in Mason Greenwood. The youngster grew up under his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's watchful eyes. He is now an irreplaceable part of the current Manchester United squad.

The 20-year-old has featured in every game for Manchester United and has scored four goals (joint top-scorer for United) in the process. He has been impressive in front of goal in terms of attempts made and the rate of conversion.

Mason Greenwood was handed the responsibility of being a poacher at the start of the season. However, the prodigy now dons the role of a supporting element to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the club's most preferred striker.

#4 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) — 3.8

Sadio Mane reached 100 Premier League goal mark last week

Sadio Mane made headlines last week after reaching the 100 Premier League goal mark. The Senegal international bagged the feat without scoring a single goal from a spot-kick! Considered an asset to the current Liverpool squad, the winger is considered one of the most impactful and selfless players of the modern era.

With five goals, Sadio Mane is the joint second-most goal getter in the Premier League as of now. Sadio Mane has been in great shape since the start of the tournament and he excels in dominating the opposition in the final third. The same has seen Mane accumulate 3.8 shots per game.

Liverpool are attempting to regain Premier League silverware this season. Hence Sadio Mane's form alongside his partners Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah could come in handy for the Merseysiders.

