Top 5 ranked nations playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. It is the beautiful game's showpiece event and it will feature most of its biggest stars. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will officially commence on November 20.

Most of the stalwarts of the international football scene will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Italy are the most high-profile absentees from the tournament. The Azzurri, one of the most dominant nations in the history of the sport, have now failed to qualify for the World Cup for a second consecutive time.

It's hard to pick a favorite for the tournament this time around. There are plenty of strong teams that are in with a chance of going the distance this time around. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five ranked nations playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 England - 1728.47 points

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

England, managed by Gareth Southgate, are one of the teams that are tipped to have a long run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have an extremely talented squad and have done very well for themselves in recent international competitions.

England enjoyed a run to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They also made it to the finals of Euro 2020 where they fell to Italy on penalties. Southgate's conservative approach whilst having a raft of extremely talented attackers has received a lot of criticism of late.

But it's also harsh to suggest that he is not the right man for the job given his record in the big tournaments.

#4 France - 1759.78 points

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

The reigning World Champions have been in better shape. They are navigating a transition period right now. Many of their World Cup winners are now past their primes and the old guard is gradually making way for the new.

Les Bleus suffer from no shortage of talent and are have unreal depth. But they have not been playing to the best of their capabilities in recent times. However, big things are expected from Didier Deschamps' men at the 2022 FICup,World Cup especially after their shocking Round of 16 exit at Euro 2020.

#3 Argentina - 1773.88 points

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

The 2021 Copa America champions Argentina are one of the strongest teams in the world right now. Lionel Messi has been in scintillating form of late, scoring nine goals in his last three appearances for La Albiceleste in all competitions.

Argentina are currently on a 35 game unbeaten streak in international football. It is the longest active streak on the international stage and they are nearing the longest ever unbeaten streak of 37 games by Italy.

Argentina have a raft of top quality players and the 2022 FIFA World Cup offers Messi a chance to complete football by winning it.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer The last time Argentina lost when Lionel Messi had scored was in a 2-1 loss vs. Spain in 2009. And that was goal number 13 for him, he has scored 90 goals for Argentina. The last time Argentina lost when Lionel Messi had scored was in a 2-1 loss vs. Spain in 2009. And that was goal number 13 for him, he has scored 90 goals for Argentina. 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/HpcWdZpqDq

#2 Belgium - 1816.71 points

Netherlands v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Despite being at the top of the FIFA World Rankings for three years, Belgium have not managed to accomplish anything of note. The Belgian Red Devils made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It's a pity that Belgium's 'Golden Generation' haven't been able to take home a major trophy. Some of those players will be present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Roberto Martinez's side will need to do outdo themselves to go the distance this time.

#1 Brazil - 1841.3 points

Brazil v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Brazil definitely look like the strongest side on the international stage heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They went unbeaten in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The Selecao have an extremely talented attacking unit.

Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Antony, Richarlison, Rodrygo Goes, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino are all great options for TIte at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There is a lot of hope riding on this Brazilian side who are currently at the top of the FIFA Rankings.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Lionel Messi on the favorites for the 2022 World Cup: "The big national teams, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain and I'm surely forgetting some. But if I had to pick one or two, Brazil and France are the two big favorites of this World Cup." Via @directvsportsar 🗣 Lionel Messi on the favorites for the 2022 World Cup: "The big national teams, Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain and I'm surely forgetting some. But if I had to pick one or two, Brazil and France are the two big favorites of this World Cup." Via @directvsportsar. 🇧🇷🇫🇷🇦🇷 https://t.co/4DZ2KgSLiC

