×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 Retired Defenders of the 21st century who never won the Ballon d'Or

Linto Lingson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    03 Nov 2018, 09:21 IST

Many world class defenders deserved to win the Ballon d'Or during their time
Many world class defenders deserved to win the Ballon d'Or during their time

The Ballon d'Or is a month away from now. While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are again favourites to win, this time around names like Luka Modric, Antoine Greizmann and others are also in the mix after their strong World Cup run. But all these names have one thing in common. They are not defenders.

The Ballon d'Or winners list has been dominated by midfielders and forwards throughout its history. Only three defenders have won the prize, German legend Franz Beckenbauer, the last German to win the award Matthias Sammer, and Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro. But there have been many other defenders who have deserved the Ballon d'Or during their careers. Here are some of them from this century:

1. Paolo Maldini

Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini
Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini will be in every football fan's dream team. He had football in his blood. His father was Cesare Maldini who himself was a defender and played for Italian giants AC Milan.

But Paolo went on to surpass his father and spent his entire career in San Siro. His Milan career spanned for 25 years and he won a cabinet full of trophies including seven Serie A and five Champions League titles.

While he spent 14 years with the Italian National team, he did not win any major trophies. He came close on several occasions but ended up in second place in the 1994 World Cup, and Euro 2000. He also held the most number of caps for Italy until Fabio Cannavaro and later Gianluigi Buffon overtook him.


Maldini lifting the 2003 Champions League trophy
Maldini lifting the 2003 Champions League trophy

Maldini was a defender with a world-class ability and his tackles were second to none. But more importantly, he was a great leader and captained AC Milan for almost twelve years. Young Maldini started his career along with legends like Franco Baresi, which surely helped during his time as captain as Milan suffered a downfall.

Maldini though stuck around and rallied his club as they bounced back to win the Champions League in 2003 and 2007. When he hung his boots in 2009, his number 3 was also retired by AC Milan in honour of the man who dedicated his entire career for the glory of the Rossoneri.

Maldini finished third in the years 1994 and 2003 for the Ballon d'Or. The gap in these years should be enough to suggest the level of consistency that Maldini performed during his career. Therefore, it is a shame he never got to win the prize coveted by many players. Still, there is no doubting his legacy and his mastery in defending.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football AC Milan Football Carles Puyol Paolo Maldini Club Legends Timeless
Linto Lingson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A lifelong fan of football, especially of FC Barcelona and Spain. Considers Lionel Messi as the best in the world for his God-given talent, but praises Cristiano Ronaldo for his hard work in trying to match the Little Magician.
Champions League: 6 Players Who Have Won the Most Titles
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
5 of the Greatest players never to have won The Best FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
06 Nov MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
06 Nov CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
07 Nov ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Nov TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
07 Nov INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
07 Nov NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
07 Nov POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
07 Nov SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
07 Nov CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
07 Nov VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us