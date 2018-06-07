Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Forbes 2018: Top 5 richest footballers in the world right now

Let's take a look at who tops the Forbes 2018 list of the richest footballers on Earth.

Muhammad Saad
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 18:40 IST
5.23K

Although football is usually packaged as a game of passion, over the years, the intense monetary involvement in the beautiful game has somehow blighted that statement.

The last couple of transfer windows have revolved around several eye-watering transfers which have taken the world by storm. Consequently, the footballers also earn big money through endorsements and obviously, astronomical salaries.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the top 5 earning footballers presently.

Note: The list is based on Forbes' The World's Highest-Paid Athletes.

#5 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

In 2016, Manchester United paid a whopping £89m to Juventus in order to bring Paul Pogba back to his former club, which he departed from as a free agent in 2012. The fee made the Frenchman the most expensive footballer back then.

According to Forbes, Pogba earns a total of $29.5m annually as a result of his $25m worth salary and $4.5m from endorsements. The midfielder, famous for his freakish hairdos, has a 10-year deal with Adidas worth an estimated $31 million.

Pogba was one of the bright spots in an anaemic Manchester United squad this season. Even though he found himself in the firing line all but throughout the first season at the Red Devils, the wunderkind has managed to silence his critics with his back-to-back commendable performances at the Old Trafford.

This season, the 25-year-old made 28 appearances for Manchester United, managing 6 goals and 10 assists in the process. Pogba is now looking forward to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, having already won 53 international caps.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 Richest Footballer in the World Old Trafford Football
