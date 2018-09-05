Top 5 right-backs in the Premier League right now

Kyle Walker is one of the best right-backs in the world

Fullbacks are a vital cog in teams success these days. Modern day football expects a lot from their fullbacks. They carry a huge responsibility in guarding their flanks and at the same time, provides support to their attacking players in the final third.

Being a fullback demands a heavy work rate and also requires a great deal of pace. Some of the greatest Premier League right-backs of all-time are Gary Neville, Lee Dixon, Bacary Sagna, Branislav Ivanovic, Lauren, and many more.

Premier League 2018/19 season has started with a bang. Liverpool tops the table after four games and are looking extremely competitive to challenge Manchester City for the league title. Premier League possesses some of the best right-backs in world football at the moment.

Honorable Mention: Seamus Coleman, Hector Bellerín, Nathaniel Clyne, and Cedric Soares. Though these players are brilliant, they failed to make it to the top-five.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 best right-backs in the Premier League football right now.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the most promising right-backs in world football at the moment. He was phenomenal for Liverpool last season in the absence of Nathaniel Clyne and eventually became Klopp’s first-choice right-back. He was selected in England's World Cup squad and even started a game for the Three Lions.

He played a big part in Liverpool’s excellent 2017/18 Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaign. He made 33 appearances for Liverpool last campaign and was one of their best players.

The 19-year-old has grown into a matured player under Jurgen Klopp. With an amazing consistency and brilliant work rate, the youngster has been mighty effective for the Reds. He has started all the games for Liverpool this season and is expected to do so going forward.

Trent Alexander Arnold is only 19 and could get a lot better with experience. Another brilliant season at Anfield will most certainly rank him amongst the world’s best right right-backs.

