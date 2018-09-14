Top 5 right wingers in the world right now

Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi is one of the greatest wingers in history

Football, as interesting as it is, would not produce many thrills in the absence of the wingers. Wingers are the fantastic superstars who make us enjoy the sport more, adding flair and entertainment to the game with their incredible skills and exciting talents.

Busting down the flanks with their incredible pace, tormenting opposition defenders using their electrifying dribbling skills as well as cutting inside the box to either create chances for their teammates to score or find the back of the net themselves - these spectacular players are really a joy to watch.

The world has witnessed some of football's finest wingers in the past, with the likes of George Best, Luis Figo, and David Beckham all impressing with the role during their times. However, there are still some impressive wingers in the world today who have used their incredible talents to make name for themselves across the globe.

In this series, we take a look at the top five wingers on the planet right now, focusing on only those that play from the right flank:

#5 Gareth Bale

The Welshman has been one of the top wingers in Europe for the past few years

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is one of the most impressive right-wingers in the world right now - courtesy of his fantastic performances at the Santiago Bernabeu during the past couple of years.

Although he started initially as a defender during the early stage of his career, Bale was later converted into a winger and the Welsh International has made that position his own ever since then - producing a lot of spectacular performances that define his pure class and unbelievable talent.

On his day, the Los Blancos attacker proves totally unplayable, utilizing his sheer pace and incredible skills to torment opposition defenders. He is also very strong in the air, creates a lot of chances as well as very effective during counter attacks.

