5 short stints of Real Madrid managers

Anany Sachar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
449   //    31 Oct 2018, 12:02 IST

The Bernabeu is awfully demanding of its players and managers alike
The Bernabeu is awfully demanding of its players and managers alike

Real Madrid is a club which is accustomed to winning, more than probably any other club in the world. The board has next to no patience for bad results and unattractive football, and that tends to make it a very tough environment for a manager to succeed.

Not many have succeeded here, but those who did have successfully had their names etched in football folklore. The club has very high standards, and those who survive this trial by fire go on to establish themselves as one of the best around for any job.

The club has a very demanding fan-base due to a lot of success down the years, and the local fans or 'Ultras' are very vocal in voicing their support and their disappointment when the players fail to perform on the pitch. The jeers and whistles of the Bernabeu can be deafening.

There is constant pressure from the upper echelons of the hierarchy on a lot of matters, including having a say in transfers (there have been exceptions in Zidane and Mourinho for his first year) and even on which player is supposed to play, which at any other club would be considered absolutely maddening.

But for Los Blancos, that's just the way it works. They don't have a sporting director, the club president makes most of the sporting decisions, which sometimes can be very commercially driven. Therefore understandably, the club has a long list of managerial failures.

That's just the way of the club who demand and exhibit absolute ruthlessness both on and off the pitch. Here is a list of 5 managers who had the shortest of stints at the Bernabeu.

#1 Mariano García Remón

He was the man asked to take over from Camacho
He was the man asked to take over from Camacho

In the 2004-05 campaign, Remón became assistant coach to the newly appointed Real Madrid manager Jose Antonio Camacho, his teammate for 13 years.

On 20 September 2004, he was the man asked to take over from Camacho, who resigned his post just a few weeks into his appointment amid heavy media and fan pressure as the team was in 8th place.

Remón himself was sacked due to consecutive losses to Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo La Coruna. A 3-0 home loss to Barcelona was the final straw as he was replaced by former Brazilian national team boss Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Real was in 6th position on the LaLiga table when Mariano left. He led Real Madrid to 7 consecutive league wins, putting them back in the title race, but ended up losing it 4 points behind FC Barcelona, and got knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus in the round of 16.

Stats: 20 games, 12 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses (September 2004 - December 2004).

All stats via transfermarkt

Anany Sachar
CONTRIBUTOR
Football and MMA enthusiast. HalaMadrid!
