EPL 2017/18: Top 5 signings by teams outside the top-six

The top six clubs aren't the only ones signing quality players.

by masonmcdonagh4 26 Jul 2017, 02:26 IST

Pablo Zabaleta is a great signing by West Ham

The Premier League’s top six have seen some exciting arrivals already in this transfer window, with Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette, Alvaro Morata, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva all having signed for big prices.

To add to that, Everton, who finished in sixth last season, have done lots of business, signing Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Wayne Rooney, who are all very good signings. But, it is not only the top six who have been doing some good business.

Here we look at five of the best signings by teams outside of the top six.

#5 Pablo Zabaleta to West Ham

West Ham had struggled to find themselves a strong right back for years. Carl Jenkinson came from Arsenal on loan and did just about fine from 2014-16, but not as good as West Ham fans would have liked.

Last season, West Ham had even bigger problems at right back with Sam Byram and Havard Nordtveit struggling to put in good defensive performances at full back and this led to the team conceding lots of goals.

However, West Ham have now, for at least a couple of seasons, signed a very good right back. Despite him being 32 years old, Pablo Zabaleta is a great signing by West Ham.

The Hammers have got Zabaleta on a free transfer, and he is certain to offer stability to their back four. He made 229 Premier League appearances at Man City, winning two titles, two league cups and an FA Cup, meaning he will add huge experience and make West Ham a better side.