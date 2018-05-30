World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will feature next month

The continent has a lot amazing superstars, but who are currently in the top 5?

Brazil's Neymar will also feature in Russia.

The FIFA World Cup, often described as the mother of all competitions, is the most prestigious tournament in world football. The tournament is set to come up again as 32 national teams from various continents prepare to compete for the famous trophy in Russia next month.

As usual, many professional footballers from different continents will be leading their various nations into the competition. South America in particular, have gained a lot of recognition ahead of the tournament due to the number of talented players from the continent that will light up the World Cup when it kicks off.

After producing spectacular performances for their respective clubs during the 2017/2018 season, these superstars are already looking forward to leading their various nations to glory and making their continents proud. Therefore, let's look at the top 5 South American superstars that will participate in the tournament next month.

#5 Luis Suarez - Uruguay

Luis Suarez will lead Uruguay's attack in the World Cup

Luis Suarez is one of the deadliest attackers in the world at the moment, with his incredible ability to take on opposition defences and send the ball into the back of the net.

The Uruguayan has been one of the most consistent superstars from South America for the past few years, combining his amazing strength with his impressive talent to produce outstanding performances.

The striker led Barcelona to another fantastic season, bagging 25 goals and 12 assists, as the Catalans claimed the Spanish La Liga title. He also inspired the Blaugrana to a Copa Del Rey triumph, bagging 5 goals, including an incredible brace in the final of the tournament.

His decent performances during the 2017/2018 season earned him a call-up to the national team, where he will represent Uruguay during the World Cup in Russia. The striker will be looking forward to overcoming his negative reputation in the tournament after biting Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 edition.