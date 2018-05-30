Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South Americans that will miss the tournament

These superstars will not participate in the prestigious tournament.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Feature 30 May 2018, 06:15 IST
5.04K

Germany v Brazil - International Friendly
Many popular superstars will be watching the World Cup from home.

To many top footballers, no honor can be compared to earning the opportunity to represent one's nation in the FIFA World Cup. Such is the importance of the tournament that every footballer dreams of participating in all editions they witness during their careers.

Nothing can also be as humiliating for a top player as missing the chance to take part in this great competition. This is why we see many footballers working hard and improving their game anytime the competition is around the corner.

The World Cup is almost here again, as 32 countries from various continents of the world prepare to battle it out in Russia. Many superstars are already packing their bags, departing their clubs and returning to their various continents in order to represent their respective nations in the prestigious tournament.

While we have many top superstars from South America heading to the World Cup, we also have others who will fail to make it into the competition due to several reasons. Therefore, let's look at the top 5 South American players who will not be featuring in the World Cup next month.

#5 Anderson Souza (Talisca)

Brazil National Football Team Training Session In Moscow
Talisca was not included in Brazil's squad for the tournament in Russia

Besiktas superstar, Anderson Souza (also known as Talisca) is one of the few superstars that will miss the World Cup despite their incredible performances during the 2017/2018 season. The Brazilian had a great campaign, bagging 20 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for the Turkish outfit.

Talisca, however, was not included in Tite's squad for the World Cup, with the manager picking Taison, Philippe Coutinho, Willian and Douglas Costa as his attacking midfield options. The attacking midfielder will be looking forward to continuing with his impressive form in order to get Tite's attention for future opportunities.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football David Luiz Neymar FIFA World Cup Squads
Page 1 of 5 Next
