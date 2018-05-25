5 standout performers in the UEFA Champions League this season

The top performers in this year's UCL.

Debansu Bhattacharya 25 May 2018

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

The UEFA Champions League final is on the Horizon. This Saturday night, Real Madrid and Liverpool will contest the all-important final at the Olimpiyskiy stadium at the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

This season was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. We have seen a rampant Barcelona going down against an inspired Roma side, Juventus roaring back against Real at the Bernabéu but eventually going out thanks to a last minute penalty and what not.

While all eyes are on the build-up to the final of such a brilliant season, let's have a look at the top 5 players who made their mark in this edition of the most popular club competition in the world.

#5 Philippe Coutinho (The sharpshooter)

Coutinho was right on the mark for Liverpool this season

Philippe Coutinho is all about class. His passing and shooting skills are on another level. Pair this up with his sleek dribbling skills and brilliant awareness and you get someone for whom Barcelona spend more than 100 million pounds.

Coutinho missed out on half of the Champions League campaign after he joined the Catalan giants. But before that, he made a significant contribution to the early campaign of Liverpool. And he is the only player in this year's competition who has managed to keep every shot right on target.

Coutinho took a total of 11 shots this season in the Champions League and all of them were on target. And among these 11, 5 went on to bulge the back of the net. He was also involved in several goal-scoring moves and provided 2 final balls from which his team scored.

All stats via transfermarkt, whoscored