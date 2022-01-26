5 strikers with the best shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Over the years, the Premier League has been host to some of the greatest strikers of the world. In a league that never fails to entertain, these forwards have been a constant source of joy for fans all over.

Premier League strikers have always been reliable

Every year, top strikers compete to get their hands on the league’s Golden Boot award. While strikers are rated on the number of goals they score, it is also necessary to acknowledge those who do it in the most efficient manner.

Converting most of the shots you take into goals is not an easy task, and only a few have managed to do it consistently. Let's now take a look at the top five Premier League strikers with the best shot conversion rate in the 2021-22 season.

#5 Jamie Vardy - 25%

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy was playing in the seventh tier of English football eleven years ago. Few would have predicted that his journey with Leicester would turn out the way it has. Vardy has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Community Shield with Leicester and was particularly lethal in the 2015/16 season.

The 35-year-old has aged like fine wine and keeps entertaining the crowds in typical Jamie Vardy fashion. Vardy has scored nine Premier League goals and is currently third on the goalscoring chart this season. He has also provided one assist in 16 league appearances.

Vardy was the leading goalscorer in the 2019/20 season and has always been consistent in terms of goalscoring. The Englishman has a shot conversion rate of 25% in the league. Jamie Vardy edges Danny Welbeck on this list, with the latter having the same conversion rate but fewer goals.

#4 Marcus Rashford - 27%

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Marcus Rashford's rise to stardom is nothing short of a fairy tale. A Manchester United academy graduate, Rashford is a Red Devil through and through and is living his dream at Old Trafford. His efforts off the pitch have been outstanding, and he was also awarded an MBE for his efforts in supporting vulnerable children.

Rashford has scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 league appearances this season. He has a conversion rate of 27% in front of goal. Rashford missed the start of the season due to an injury that carried over from the last campaign but is slowly returning to his best.

Rashford scored a last-gasp winner against West Ham in their last Premier League outing. The crucial goal that sent Old Trafford into a frenzy was the fourth time Rashford scored a winning goal after the 90th minute in the league. No player has ever scored more last-minute winners in the league's history.

