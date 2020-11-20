Top 5 strikers in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 Premier League season might be only eight games in but has already produced its fair share of drama and controversy. Leicester City are the surprise league leaders at this stage, as Brendan Rodgers' refreshing Foxes lead the way with 18 points.

Due to the new handball rule, an unbelievable amount of penalties have been awarded in the opening weeks of the season. Additionally, referees have had to make some hard calls and have come under immense scrutiny for their decisions in the past few months.

33-year-old Jamie Vardy overtakes Didier Drogba as the oldest player to win the Golden Boot 💪 pic.twitter.com/4TElMDpukZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2020

Nevertheless, the current campaign has seen bags of goals already and promises to be the most intriguing Premier League season in history. Reigning Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy has started the season in fine form and spearheaded Leicester City to the top of the table, but with the former England international manage to retain the award?

On that note, here are the best strikers in the 2020-21 season so far.

#5 Danny Ings | Southampton

Southampton v Everton - Premier League

Danny Ings has become a firm fan favorite at Southampton and quickly established himself as a top-class striker after recovering from his injury-laden spell at Liverpool. The Englishman, who has returned to the national team setup due to his outstanding performances in recent months, has been one of the most reliable goalscorers in the top tier under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Known for his work rate, off the ball movement and finishing ability, Ings is an experienced campaigner and is Southampton's talisman. The 28-year-old is currently injured but led the line to devastating effect in the opening weeks of the season, as he notched five goals for the Saints.

#4 Ollie Watkins | Aston Villa

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa splashed the cash to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford in the Championships. If the opening weeks of the season are anything to go by, Dean Smith and co have pulled off an absolute masterclass in the transfer market. The Englishman has settled in seamlessly at Villa Park and established himself as one of the most exciting players in the country, as he continues to turn heads in the Premier League with his performances.

Watkins has also proved that he is quite the big-game player, having scored a stunning hat-trick against reigning champions Liverpool in the 7-2 victory and a brace against Arsenal in the 3-0 triumph earlier this month.

𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 goals and 𝗢𝗡𝗘 assist in his first 𝟭𝟬 Aston Villa appearances. 🤩



One word to describe Ollie Watkins' start in claret and blue? 👇 pic.twitter.com/8kcBHoRa2o — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 19, 2020

The 24-year-old has already proved that he's worth the money and looks well set to add to his tally in the coming weeks.