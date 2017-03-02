5 strikers who could replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United

A list of the top players who could replace the Swedish striker.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan 02 Mar 2017, 17:57 IST

Belotti has scored 21 goals for Torino this season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a testament to how far a football player can push the limits of the human body and conquer all before him at the highest level of sport. It is perhaps more to do with his mental makeup and unerring determination to perform at the best of his best ability despite his age.

Lest we forget, Ibrahimovic is 35-years-old currently. Many doubted the impact he would make in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, which he graced this season after his best ever season in history for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season, Ibrahimovic scored an astounding 50 goals in 51 games for the French club. Although he hasn’t hit those heights this season for Manchester United, he has still bagged 26 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils. This is remarkable because he is the only 35-year-old to achieve this feat.

Sadly, he has come to the Premier League a little too late and surely doesn’t have more than two seasons left in him. But this is Ibrahimovic we’re talking about so he may just be an exception to the cliche of performances fading away with age. Nevertheless, the Red Devils will need to replace him at some stage and so we look at five top strikers who could replace the Swede next season or in the future.

#5 Andrea Belotti

Nicknamed ‘The Rooster’, Andrea Belotti has, in a short space of time, become one of Europe’s most coveted strikers. The Italian hitman, who currently plies his trade at Serie A outfit Torino, has been in lethal form this season.

His performances have sparked interest from a host of high-profile clubs. The 23-year-old Italian striker has scored 21 goals and registered three assists for his club this season and continues to prove why he is highly sought after by Europe’s heavyweights.

Manchester United are interested in signing him and he would be a good fit at Old Trafford. However, he will not come cheap and has a hefty price tag of £85 million.