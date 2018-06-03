Top 5 superstars who could be on the move this summer

Some of the biggest names in the game could be playing for a new club next season

All three players pictured above could be playing for a new club next season

The summer transfer window of 2017 overhauled the way the football transfer market was run thanks to the transfer of Neymar to PSG. His transfer didn’t just break the previous transfer record held by Paul Pogba (£89 million), it blew the previous record out of the water!

Neymar’s transfer was followed by other big moves like the ones of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, although Mbappe’s fee will be paid this summer and Coutinho’s move happened during the winter transfer window.

The repercussions of Neymar’s transfer will affect all major transfers that will happen this summer and there will be some major transfers happening.

The rumour mill has been throwing around big names like Nabil Fekir, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ousmane Dembele and Jorginho already. However, the transfers of these stars could be overshadowed by the transfers of some of the game’s biggest superstars!

Yes, if these five superstars make a move in the summer, then a lot of money could be involved and a lot of records will be rewritten.

#5 Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski's agent has suggested that the player wants to leave Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has scored 254 goals in 382 games since moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2010 and that’s a record very few players can match or better.

The Pole moved to Bayern Munich in 2014 with the aim of winning the UEFA Champions League but the Bavarian club has failed to get past the semifinal stage since winning the tournament in 2013.

Now 29, Lewandowski knows that he has very few years left at the pinnacle of the football world and this could explain his now well-known desire to leave Bayern Munich.

The Pole turns 30 in August and has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. However, a move to Real Madrid hinges on Real Madrid’s ability to sell some of their own superstars as it is very difficult to find suitors for some of the game’s biggest stars because only a few clubs can afford their wages.

In addition, Bayern will also need to find a replacement for Lewandowski and it is likely that Timo Werner of RB Leipzig will be the man to do that job.

Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, added fuel to the fire by saying:

"Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career"