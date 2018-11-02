Top 5 teams during the summer transfer window

Arthur has excelled at Barcelona

The summer transfer window of the 2018/19 season was full of surprises. It involved a heavy movement of players and also huge splashing of cash. Players like Andre Silva and Paco Alcacer are performing up to their true potential for their new teams. But some like Tiemoue Bakayoko are struggling just like they did for their previous team.

Real Madrid let go of their star man Cristiano Ronaldo. Although they were favourites to land Neymar Jr., they ceased in their pursuit and turned their attention to Eden Hazard. In the end, they failed to bring either one of the two, thus leaving the void created by Ronaldo as it is.

Liverpool signed Alisson Becker for a GK record €72.5 million but the record was broken just days later by Kepa Arrizabalaga’s Chelsea move. Liverpool also managed to bring in Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita to increase the depth in the midfield.

Some teams had a good time spending cash in the transfer market. Others like Tottenham and Manchester City chose not to spend much, as in the case of the latter, or not spend at all, like the former. Over the years, some of the summer signings have been instrumental in the team’s performance and some have been flops.

We look at 5 teams who got their transfer window on spot.

#5 Juventus

Ronaldo and Cancelo have been impressive as of late

The reigning Serie A Champions went into the transfer window with an intent of overhauling the squad. They brought in Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for £105 million to spearhead the team. To complement the signing of Ronaldo, they also signed Douglas Costa following his impressive performance during the loan spell as well as the World Cup 2018.

To keep the balance in the forward positions of the team, they released Gonzalo Higuain in exchange of defender Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan. They signed Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer. They also landed Joao Cancelo from Valencia to add depth at the right-back spot.

According to Transfermarkt, Juventus spent a huge amount of £231 million in the window. Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored 7 goals in 10 league games for Juventus. Joao Cancelo is comprehending well at the right-back spot as a cover for De Sciglio. Bonucci has added more solidity to the centre back partnership of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

Juventus has spent a huge amount of money and they have spent it on good players.

