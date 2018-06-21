Top 5 teams Jack Wilshere could go to

Following his departure from his boyhood club, Arsenal, where will Jack Wilshere go next? Here are his top 5 destinations

Jack Wilshere

After serving the club for 17 years, Jack Wilshere is set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer. It's been a tough year for Jack Wilshere as he has also been left out of the England squad that is in Russia for the 2018 World Cup. Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek both played fewer games but were still preferred by Gareth Southgate. Jack Wilshere released the following statement on Instagram:

"Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager Unai Emery, I felt that I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision that I have due to purely footballing reasons. It was made clear to me that my playing time would be significantly reduced should I decide to stay."

Jack Wilshere made his first-team debut for Arsenal in 2008 at the age of 16. Since then, he has gained many admirers, including the likes of Xavi and Pep Guardiola. Many Arsenal fans would connect him with the words 'passion', 'sweat' and 'determination'.

From his performance in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Barcelona in 2011 to his scintillating goal against Norwich, Jack Wilshere has had moments where he was simply unplayable. However, after an injury prone career, the future is uncertain for the 26 year old. Proving his fitness is no longer his only challenge, as he looks to pursue new opportunities. Here are five clubs where he could resume his football career at:

#5 Everton

Everton FC

It has been a quiet transfer window for Everton till now. They have not signed or sold any player yet. However, strong links connect Jack Wilshere to the club. With the arrival of a new 'power couple' in the new manager, Marcos Silva and the new Chief Executive, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton are strong contenders for the signing of Jack Wilshere.

However, the links with Wilshere to The Toffees were during Sam Allardyce's time at the club. Sam Allardyce has showered praise for the 26-year-old and admitted that he is a huge admirer of his. However, with the exit of Sam Allardyce, all plans of signing Jack Wilshere could be thrown out of the window. Marcos Silva has already told that he is going to play a 4-3-3 system.

This could see Morgan Schneiderlin at the no.6 position and Gylfi Siggurdson further up as an attacking midfielder. Alongside the Frenchman, either Idrissa Gueye or Tom Davies will be deployed with a box to box role. This leaves very less room for Jack Wilshere. Would he fit into Marcos Silva's system?

This huge question could lead to Everton leaving all pursuits for Jack Wilshere. But Jack Wilshere is known to be a player who would fight for his spot in the team and despite the challenge, Everton could still prove to be a successful place for him to continue his career.

Furthermore, Morgan Schneiderlin is rumoured to be exiting the club with Marseille being the most likely destination(According to France Football and The Sun). According to Daily Mail, Everton are in contention for signing the 26-year-old.