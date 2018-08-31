Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.25K   //    31 Aug 2018, 00:39 IST

Who des
Who deserves to lift the trophy this time?

The most prestigious and anticipated football tournament is about to hit your screens in three weeks, as the UEFA Champions League returns.

Football fans all around the world cannot wait to see the action start, and with the UEFA Champions League draw concluding on an impressive note, there's a strong possibility that this year's final will be a cracker.

While Real Madrid will look to continue their dominance of the European competition, there are many other teams that will look to deliver an extraordinary season and win the most coveted prize in club football.

With the Premier League, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 already starting on a fantastic note, the fans are definitely anticipating some fabulous encounters this season in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational move to Juventus could provide them with legitimate contention of winning the Champions League this season too, but since football was never easy, let's find out who grabs the title this season.

Here are the five teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19.

#1 Manchester City

A
A team that deserves some credible recognition

In dominating the Premier League in 2017/18, Manchester City were able to deliver some ground breaking moments through their extremely eccentric style of football.

Pep Guardiola's side have definitely ascended to the top of the Premier League, and are already established as one of the most dangerous English clubs this season.

Considering how versatile their players are, opponents will have a hard time stopping the Premier League champions, and judging by how incredible their midfielders are, they stand a legitimate chance of going all the way to Madrid for the final.

Since Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined with an unfortunate injury, Guardiola's side would certainly expect David Silva to take the matter in his own hands and bring quality in the center.

With Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, and Hoffenheim scheduled to square off against Manchester City, it could be an easy way through the group for City.

While they were beaten last season by Liverpool in the quarter finals, the English side will look to impress the world by showcasing some fast paced football.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Abid Khan
ANALYST
the accidental artist
5 ways Liverpool can beat Real Madrid and win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Best Player Award, Champions League draws and...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Creators in this Season's Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 3 players from the UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
5 standout performers in the UEFA Champions League this...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Liverpool are favourites to win the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Liverpool should win the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Team of the Quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us