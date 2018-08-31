Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19

Who deserves to lift the trophy this time?

The most prestigious and anticipated football tournament is about to hit your screens in three weeks, as the UEFA Champions League returns.

Football fans all around the world cannot wait to see the action start, and with the UEFA Champions League draw concluding on an impressive note, there's a strong possibility that this year's final will be a cracker.

While Real Madrid will look to continue their dominance of the European competition, there are many other teams that will look to deliver an extraordinary season and win the most coveted prize in club football.

With the Premier League, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 already starting on a fantastic note, the fans are definitely anticipating some fabulous encounters this season in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational move to Juventus could provide them with legitimate contention of winning the Champions League this season too, but since football was never easy, let's find out who grabs the title this season.

Here are the five teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19.

#1 Manchester City

A team that deserves some credible recognition

In dominating the Premier League in 2017/18, Manchester City were able to deliver some ground breaking moments through their extremely eccentric style of football.

Pep Guardiola's side have definitely ascended to the top of the Premier League, and are already established as one of the most dangerous English clubs this season.

Considering how versatile their players are, opponents will have a hard time stopping the Premier League champions, and judging by how incredible their midfielders are, they stand a legitimate chance of going all the way to Madrid for the final.

Since Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined with an unfortunate injury, Guardiola's side would certainly expect David Silva to take the matter in his own hands and bring quality in the center.

With Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, and Hoffenheim scheduled to square off against Manchester City, it could be an easy way through the group for City.

While they were beaten last season by Liverpool in the quarter finals, the English side will look to impress the world by showcasing some fast paced football.

