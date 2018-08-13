Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Thai Players at the 2018 Asian Games

Gian C
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    13 Aug 2018, 23:11 IST

Enter caption

As Thailand aims to emulate the heroics of their fourth-place finish at the 2014 Asian Games, a few names stand out above the rest in a tournament widely expected to be the launching pad for a new generation of future Thai stars.

Many players who have established themselves this season have narrowly missed out on this list. Goalkeeper Nont Muangngam has been touted as a long-term successor to Thailand's Kawin Thamsatchanan in goal and has continued to prove his worth this season at Police Tero, on loan from Chiang Rai United.

His counterpart Kwanchai Suklom has emerged from relative obscurity to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the country this season, putting in a string of excellent performances for the highly overachieving PT Prachuap this season.

Defender Shinnaphat Leeoh has become a regular starter for Chiang Rai United this season and will be expected to play a key role for the Young War Elephants in Indonesia this summer. His teammate Suriya Singmui also doesn't make the cut, despite being the most capped player in the squad at senior level.

Midfielder Sansern Limwattana has also impressed this season playing at Sukhothai FC on loan from Bangkok United, while forward Supachai Jaided has had a breakout season at Buriram United; both of whom come very close to making it into the final five.

#5 Worachit Kanitsribampen (Attacking Midfielder, Chonburi FC, Age 20)

Enter caption

Exploding onto the scene in 2018, Worachit turned his potential into a reality after having an incredible season in a somewhat dreary and unimaginative Chonburi side, being one of the few shining lights in what has been a very dull season for the Sharks.

After scoring 9 goals and registering 5 assists in the Thai League this campaign, he leads the way for his club in both categories and is the second most prolific local player in the division behind Bangkok United's Sumanya Purisai.

Having already played more minutes this season than both of his two prior domestic campaigns combined, a strong tournament this summer could be a launching point for Worachit's career and could make him a highly coveted talent.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 Thailand Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Gian C
ANALYST
China Tour 2018: Thailand U-16s get the better of India...
RELATED STORY
Thailand Tour 2018: India U-16s fail to sustain lead, go...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: 'We are in a tough group, we must go...
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U16 vs Thailand U16, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Can Indian football team breach the...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games Snub- The IOA perspective
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Draws for Asiad football announced,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: CWG Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra to...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian football team gets official...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: AIFF, IOA confirm Indian football...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us