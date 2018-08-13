Top 5 Thai Players at the 2018 Asian Games

As Thailand aims to emulate the heroics of their fourth-place finish at the 2014 Asian Games, a few names stand out above the rest in a tournament widely expected to be the launching pad for a new generation of future Thai stars.

Many players who have established themselves this season have narrowly missed out on this list. Goalkeeper Nont Muangngam has been touted as a long-term successor to Thailand's Kawin Thamsatchanan in goal and has continued to prove his worth this season at Police Tero, on loan from Chiang Rai United.

His counterpart Kwanchai Suklom has emerged from relative obscurity to becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the country this season, putting in a string of excellent performances for the highly overachieving PT Prachuap this season.

Defender Shinnaphat Leeoh has become a regular starter for Chiang Rai United this season and will be expected to play a key role for the Young War Elephants in Indonesia this summer. His teammate Suriya Singmui also doesn't make the cut, despite being the most capped player in the squad at senior level.

Midfielder Sansern Limwattana has also impressed this season playing at Sukhothai FC on loan from Bangkok United, while forward Supachai Jaided has had a breakout season at Buriram United; both of whom come very close to making it into the final five.

#5 Worachit Kanitsribampen (Attacking Midfielder, Chonburi FC, Age 20)

Exploding onto the scene in 2018, Worachit turned his potential into a reality after having an incredible season in a somewhat dreary and unimaginative Chonburi side, being one of the few shining lights in what has been a very dull season for the Sharks.

After scoring 9 goals and registering 5 assists in the Thai League this campaign, he leads the way for his club in both categories and is the second most prolific local player in the division behind Bangkok United's Sumanya Purisai.

Having already played more minutes this season than both of his two prior domestic campaigns combined, a strong tournament this summer could be a launching point for Worachit's career and could make him a highly coveted talent.

