It was once again a crazy deadline day for Manchester United. The Red Devils have shown an inability to sign their transfer targets, post-Ferguson era. Quite often, Manchester United has gone till the umpteenth hour to get their deals.

This transfer window was no different. Facundo Pellestri, Edinson Cavani, and Alex Telles were signed on d-day, while a deal was made to sign Amad Traore in January.

If they do manage to make an impact this season, it will go down as one of the best transfers done by Manchester United in recent times. If things go sideways, it'll add on a lot of pressure on Ed Woodward.

With that in mind, here are the five best deadline day additions made by Manchester United.

250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. pic.twitter.com/l7jWdtXp2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

5 of the best transfer deadline day signings made by Manchester United

#5 Marouane Fellaini - Everton to Manchester United, 2013

Fellaini often had to face the wrath of the fans.

The signing that is widely regarded by many Manchester United fans as the first of many wrong transfers done by Ed Woodward.

The Red Devils were under new management for the first time in two decades following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill. The 'Chosen One' David Moyes had the uphill task of rebuilding an aging Premier League squad.

Manchester United had their eye on Marouane Fellaini for a long time. The Belgian had been one of the best performers for the Toffees during his five and half seasons at the club.

Fellaini, who had a £23.5 million release clause in his contract (till July 2013) was rejected by the Red Devils at first, but following numerous failed bids for several superstars, Manchester United signed the Belgian in the umpteenth hour for £27.5 million - an extra four million. The Belgian was the only arrival that summer and media termed the Red Devils transfer window a farce.

Fellaini never got the credit he deserved. On many occasions, the fans sadly blamed the Belgian for the team's dreadful performances. The Belgian still managed to play five and half seasons at Old Trafford, making 177 appearances and scoring 22 goals. Fellaini left the club last year to join the Chinese Super League.

Huge thank you to everyone I have worked with during my time @ManUtd. I have made some great friends and wish them and the club every success for the future #manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/LKrXcUjgyq — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 1, 2019

#4 Daley Blind - Ajax to Manchester United, 2014

Blind was one of the most underrated Manchester United players in the last decade

Daley Blind arrived at Manchester in the summer of 2014. His performance for the national side under Louis van Gaal made him an an asset.

Unlike the Fellaini deal, Blind was not a panic buy by the Red Devils, but as is the case for Manchester United, the deal dragged on till deadline day.

Blind spent four seasons at Old Trafford, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, and the Europa League. During this period, he played 141 matches and scored six goals. The versatile player left the club in 2018 to rejoin his boyhood club Ajax.

First of all I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family. To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had 4 great years with 4 trophy’s! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6mUkmN4DTP — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) July 17, 2018