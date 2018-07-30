Top 5 transfers that we would love to see happen this summer

Eden Hazard could be on the move

The 'craziness' of the transfer window is intensifying at the moment, featuring a lot of drama, speculations, surprise packages and mouth-watering possibilities as European powerhouses involve themselves in an intense battle in the market.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved to us that nothing is impossible in football. After spending 9 incredible years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portuguese took a decision that sent shockwaves across the globe, leaving Real Madrid and completing a famous move to join Italian champions, Juventus this summer.

While the attacker's mega-switch has been branded 'incredible' and endorsed by many, more of such transfers are still expected to take place before the transfer window runs out. With several clubs still ready to splash the cash in order to sign the finest players from the market, we take a look at 5 interesting transfers that we would love to witness this summer:

#5 Yerry Mina (Barcelona to Liverpool)

Yerry Mina joined Barcelona in January

Premier League giants, Liverpool have gone all-out with their activities in the transfer market as they plan to strengthen major areas of their squad before the upcoming campaign.

Having already signed the likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alisson Beker and Xherdan Shaqiri, the Reds are still eyeing an incredible player to bolster their defensive line, with reports linking them with Barcelona superstar, Yerry Mina.

Mina joined Barcelona from the Brazilian side, Gremio in January. Although he is yet to become a regular at the Camp Nou, the youngster seized the FIFA World Cup as an opportunity to showcase his incredible abilities for the world to see.

He was one of the most impressive youngsters of the tournament, producing a lot of scintillating displays as well as scoring 3 goals to help his nation reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

By virtue of his incredible performances in Russia, it is evident that the Colombia International can form a rigid defensive wall alongside Virgil Van Dijk at the Anfield. He is a young defender with immense talent, capable of playing the ball on the ground, producing rock-solid displays at the back and busting forward to score vital headers.

