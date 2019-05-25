×
Top 5 Transfers to look forward to this summer

Rupam Nag
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
245   //    25 May 2019, 00:42 IST

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

As another breathtaking season of European football draws to an end with the conclusion of the Champions League and Europa League finals next week, it is time for us to look back at what a great 2018/19 we have witnessed. Congratulations are in order for all the league and cup winners, and condolences go out to all the clubs who will have to go through the traumatic process of relegation.

Having said that, the rumor mill has begun to operate in full swing already, and there are a number of big name transfers to look forward to this summer. Most clubs have already held talks regarding roster changes for the coming season, and some have already shown early signs of intent - for instance, Borussia Dortmund's roping-in of Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt in a space of two days is bound to make the Bundesliga even more interesting than it was this season.

Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are expected to make the most noise this summer, as they look to either replace big personnel departing or to simply keep up with the league leaders.

Let us look at five big transfers that are likely to happen this summer, if you are to believe the reports, that is.

#5 Rodri (Atletico Madrid to Manchester City)

Rodri has established himself as a regular in Simeone's midfield
Rodri has established himself as a regular in Simeone's midfield

Rodrigo Hernandez, more popularly known as Rodri, is one of the brightest midfield prospects in Europe at this moment. At 22, Rodri has already become an important part of Atletico's midfield, appearing for the Rojiblancos 47 times across all competitions this season.

While he has only 3 goals and 1 assist in those games, his contribution to the team is something statistics can barely begin to reflect. Rodri has been likened to his fellow countryman Sergio Busquets, which in itself is massive praise. Rodri is one of those rare midfield linchpins who hardly has a weakness; short passing, interceptions, tackles, strength and stamina - he's got it all.

He'll fit right into Manchester City's midfield who desperately need a defensive midfielder to replace the brilliant, but ageing, Fernandinho who is 34. He is said to have a £70 million release clause which will most likely have to be triggered in order to force a move away from Madrid. However, City face tough competition from the likes of Bayern Munich.

