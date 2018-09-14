Top 5 tweets of AS Roma - The kings of Football Twitter

Football clubs all generally post the same stuff like injury news, schedule changes or transfer announcements. But many clubs have now started coming up with innovative ways of announcing new transfers.

However, there is no club that has probably engaged with general football fans as much as Serie A giant AS Roma.

A quick look at AS Roma's twitter handle might make you wonder whether it is actually an account of a football club.

Be it creating their own music playlists and posting them on their official website or being the first football club in the world to stream an entire match on Twitter, the club's use of social media is quite unique.

The Italian club's official account is massively gaining in popularity with close to 3 million followers on Twitter. This can be mainly attributed due to their large use of memes or engaging in friendly banter with other club accounts like Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

In this post, we take a look some of the gems produced by their account so far.

5. The hilarious announcement of Serbian left-back Aleksandar Kolarov

Take a bow Roma!

4. Trolling Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus announced the sensational signing of superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on July 10. Moments later, Roma decided to take a dig at the Portuguese international with the following tweet.

The King of Rome and the GOAT 👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/Jav7OLjHaR — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 10, 2018

3. DAJE ROMA!

The epic night in Rome

After Roma's incredible comeback in the 2nd leg against Barcelona in last season's champions league quarterfinal, you can probably forgive the social media handle for losing its mind.

2. Mocking Mark Wahlberg's daily routine post

The Roman club did not spare even famous Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, with this tongue-in-cheek post.

Roma Admin daily routine pic.twitter.com/EiZ8UZ9PK9 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 13, 2018

1. Grazie Roma!

But amidst all the banter and humorous posts, Roma showed its class with this tweet.

UPDATE: After #ASRoma's first home match of the Serie A season, the club will auction off five match-worn shirts from our first team players to help raise money to donate to the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief #RomaCares https://t.co/ntpHnYNJub — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 23, 2018

As promised, we're auctioning 5 match-worn shirts from #ASRoma v Atalanta to raise money for the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala



The shirts will be from goalscorers Florenzi & Manolas + Schick, Kolarov & Pellegrini



Details to follow#KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief #RomaCares pic.twitter.com/ZC46BJirUI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 29, 2018

AS Roma really are the kings of football twitter!