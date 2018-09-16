Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano Ronaldo

Samyak Tripathi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
515   //    16 Sep 2018, 16:50 IST

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Ronaldo will hold the key for Juventus this time around in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the king of the Champions League nights. He can not be compared to anyone on UCL nights and his stats speak for him. With 121 goals (and counting) to his name, he is the tournament's all-time leading scorer in just 157 appearances. Here we take a look at his top five performances in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Arsenal vs Manchester United, 2008–09 UEFA Champions League, Semi-Finals - 2nd Leg

Arsenal v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Semi Final
Ronaldo put Arsenal to the sword with his fine performance

Result: Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

Arsene Wenger's hopes of overcoming a one-goal deficit and dreams of leading his side to European success ended inside 11 minutes as United struck twice to silence the home team supporters at the Emirates.

Ji-Sung Park pounced on Kieran Gibbs' slip up set up by Ronaldo for a close-range finish just after eight minutes. Minutes later Cristiano Ronaldo blasted a 40-yard free-kick into the back of the net giving the keeper Manuel Almunia no chance. It was an absolute belter hit with power and precision.

Ronaldo for most of the game tried testing Almunia and finally scored his second goal of the game after 61 minutes.

From an Arsenal corner, Ronaldo found Park just 20 yards from his own penalty area. Ji-Sung and Rooney combined well before laying it up for Ronaldo who was there to complete the counter with a finish high past Almunia.

Ronaldo was named the Man of the Match after scoring twice and assisting once, helping his side reach the UCL final in a bid to retain their title.


UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Samyak Tripathi
CONTRIBUTOR
