Top 5 under-performers of the season so far | Premier League 2019-20

Mesut Ozil is one of our five biggest under-performers of the 2019/20 Premier League season

The Premier League title is heading towards Liverpool for the first time in 30 years in what has been a scintillating season so far for Jurgen Klopp and his men. The Champions League holders sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and 30 points ahead of bitter rivals Manchester United with a game-in-hand, a scenario perfectly showcasing their dominance this season.

This incredible gap between Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League has lot to do with the kind of football Klopp’s side are playing. The Reds have tormented opponents with their heavy-metal football and last-minute heartbreakers. In short, their pursuit of the title has been nothing but relentless.

Whilst Liverpool players are enjoying one of the best seasons in terms of performance, certain Premier League players are writing a different story altogether. In this section, we discuss the five biggest under-performers of the 2019/20 Premier League season so far.

#5 Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser has not been able to replicate his 2018/19 form this season

Bournemouth’s high-flying winger Ryan Fraser was a breath of fresh air last season as he surprised many with his 7 goals and 14 assists for the Cherries. However, the Scotsman hasn’t been able to replicate that form this term as he currently has a solitary goal and just three assists in 22 appearances.

The 25-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with Bournemouth's front-two of Callum Wilson and Joshua King. The attacking trio was one of the most productive in the Premier League last season having scored 33 goals among them. All three of them have since then lost their touch, which is one of the key reasons Eddie Howe’s men find themselves 19th in the league.

Bournemouth have been one of the most exciting teams to watch since their promotion in the 2015-16 season. They play an extremely attacking brand of football, one which is not generally attributed to a bottom-half side. However, their often fearless and passionate football has not reflected this season.

Ryan Fraser will definitely need to step up if Bournemouth are to stay in the Premier League next season. The Scottish international’s pace and prowess has terrorised Premier League defenders in the past, and who’s to say we cannot get a glimpse of that before the end of this season.

