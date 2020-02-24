Top 5 underrated young players this season | Premier League 2019-20

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have burst onto the scene this season for Arsenal

The 2019-20 season of the Premier League is well underway and although the title race has been rather one-sided this time around, the race for the European spots and the battle to avoid relegation is as tight as it gets.

Hailed as the most entertaining league in all of football, the English top-flight has produced some quality young players over the years, who have gone on to become key players for club and country.

In the current season, the trend seems to have continued - with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal breeding in the youth amongst the top six this time around.

While the likes of Mason Greenwood, Gabriel Martinelli, Tammy Abraham, and Mason Mount, among others, have gone on to become pivotal players for their respective clubs, several other young players have burst onto the scene and have quietly gone under the radar.

Here are 5 young players who have impressed in the current season but have failed to get the attention they deserve.

#5 Dwight McNeil - Burnley

Burnley FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Dwight McNeil's emergence from the youth ranks of Burnley has crept under the radar, but the Englishman continues to make a name for himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the country. Having burst onto the scene at the start of 2019, the Clarets experienced an upturn of fortunes when the youngster was thrown onto the scene, initially as a wing-back.

A left-winger by trade, McNeil impressed in an unfamiliar position to ensure safety for his side and has seemingly carried on from where he left off last season, starting every Premier League game for the Clarets this season in his preferred position.

Age the age of 20, McNeil has a wealth of top-flight experience under his belt and his ability to adapt to different positions makes him a valuable asset. With 2 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League this season, the England U-21 international is one of the most underrated youngsters in the country currently and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

