Top 5 winter transfer window arrivals in the Premier League

The transfer window ended nearly a week ago, and the new arrivals are still acclimatising to their new clubs in the Premier League.

Unlike most other winter transfer windows, things were a lot quieter this time in January as the financial impact of the pandemic was deeply felt.

We saw clubs resort to making loan moves and, and not a lot of money was spent cumulatively in the Premier League, even though several clubs have seen their resources stretched on the pitch.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five arrivals in the Premier League during the winter transfer window:

#1 Amad Diallo

Manchester United once again decided to invest in youth when they signed Amad Diallo from Atalanta for a price of around £19 million in January.

Still only 18, Diallo is seen as a future first-team prospect, but he could soon be handed his senior team debut if he continues impressing for the reserve team.

Diallo has featured twice in the Premier League 2 for Manchester United Reserves so far, and has already scored thrice and assisted three times.

It’s too early to predict if he can have the same impact that Bruno Fernandes had last year, but he is a pretty talented and promising young player who would be a good option to bring off the bench in Premier League games.

Advertisement

This linkup between Hannibal Mejbri and Amad Diallo 🥵 pic.twitter.com/0TD0YMQ44E — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 5, 2021

#2 Morgan Sanson

Aston Villa sealed a January move for Morgan Sanson in the final week of the winter transfer window, and the combative midfielder will add more depth to their squad.

Dean Smith’s side have done well this season, but need the depth and good players in midfield for the likes of Jack Grealish, Anwar El Ghazi, and Ollie Watkins to fire up front.

While Douglas Luiz has done a commendable job in central midfield, but the Brazilian has been linked with a move back to Manchester City. Sanson, hence, could be the ideal long-term option.

The combative midfielder is known for his work ethic and ability to drive forward, and will be a good option for the Lions during the transition phases in games.

🗣"He is getting used to what we want"



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says new signing Morgan Sanson is adjusting well to life at Villa and getting ready for his first appearance pic.twitter.com/zR8thzfUKu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 2, 2021