FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners

These youngsters lit up the biggest stage in football.

Parth Athale ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 21:58 IST 992 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba won the award in 2014

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest sporting competition on the face of this planet, and the one with the highest stakes.

On this unforgiving stage, reputations can be made and lost, and careers can change radically.

Normally experienced veterans are preferred for each country as winning games is the most important thing.

However, certain youngsters make their mark on the tournament, most often the Young Player Award recipient.

Irrespective of the fact whether they succeed in the future or not, their performance at the World Cup is recognised.

This award is a hugely prestigious one for any young football player hoping of making it to the top. On that note, here are the top five Young Player Award winners at the FIFA World Cup.

#5 Lukas Podolski (Germany) - Germany 2006

This was Podolski's first World Cup at the age of 21. He played as a left winger but he drifted inside to form a front two with Miroslav Klose.

His tendency to make dangerous runs bore fruit for Germany. He scored his first goal against Ecuador in the group stage.

A brace followed as he scored both the goals in a 2-0 win over Sweden in the round of 16.

Podolski starred in the German unit which was beaten in the semi-final by eventual champions Italy.

His tournament prompted German giants Bayern Munich to sign him for the following season.

Eventually, Podolski did win it all with Germany in 2014 in Brazil.