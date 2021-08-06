Top 5 young players to watch in the 2021-22 La Liga season

La Liga has produced some excellent young players over the course of its illustrious history. From the famed La Masia to the Cantera of La Real, several players have gone on to create history, shattering numerous records in the process.

This season, too, the Spanish top-flight will have the privilege of seeing some Under-20 prized assets take centre-stage. We are hoping to see most of them having a say in the league title race or Champions League qualifying bout.

Today, we have created a list of five youngsters who have the potential to live up to their billing, to shine brighter than most of their peers. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the five young players you must look out for in the 2021-22 La Liga season.

#5 Ander Barrenetxea - Real Sociedad

La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have produced some fine talents over the years. They have gone on to win important accolades, giving Sociedad the incentive to keep up the good work. 19-year-old Ander Barrenetxea is shaping up to be one fine addition to the Sociedad academy of talented youngsters.

The young attacker is following in the footsteps of current club favorite Mikel Oyarzabal and wishes to be as instrumental as the Spanish national team star. Barrenetxea featured in 31 La Liga games for Sociedad last season, attaining a healthy mix of 13 starts and 18 substitute appearances.

The Spaniard also scored three goals and provided an assist in the 2020-21 La Liga campaign, with one of those strikes coming against FC Barcelona in March. We expect him to play with more confidence this season and hopefully give Sociedad the creative outlet they often lack.

#4 Yeremi Pino - Villarreal

Despite being a relatively new addition to the Villarreal squad, Yeremi Pino has managed to carve out a small slice of fanfare at the Estadio de la Ceramica. He is quick, relentless, and is always eager to prove his mettle, offering aspects that his coach, Unai Emery, values greatly.

Physically speaking, the 2020-21 La Liga campaign wasn’t Yeremi’s best, as the forward suffered from COVID-19 and a muscle injury. He missed some crucial games in that stretch, which made re-adjusting all the more difficult.

He managed to make 24 appearances in La Liga last season, with 18 of them coming off the bench. The three goals he scored in the league were timely, and there was plenty to admire about the shift he put in every time he came on. The 18-year-old has the potential to become a special player for Villarreal, and the journey could very well start this season.

