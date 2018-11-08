Top 5 young loanees from Premier League clubs in exceptional form

Ryan Kent is enjoying his spell at the Ibrox Stadium.

In pursuit of constant game time, many Premier league youth players look out for a loan move. Many are reluctant to leave their parent club and homeland, but for a better career, experienced managers suggest a loan move as a risk worth taking.

Let us have a look at some Premier League youth players out on loan who have certainly grabbed attention.

#5 Ryan Kent

21-year-old Englishman Ryan Kent has had an instant impact for Rangers. On loan from Liverpool, Kent has three goals and two assists to his credit in eight starts. The Liverpudlian has improved the Rangers' attack immensely. Usually operated as a left-winger, Kent loves to switch sides and can also play as a midfielder.

A gifted dribbler, he also owns blistering pace which he uses to an excellent effect. Ex-Liverpool captain and Kent's current manager Steven Gerrard rates him very highly and often praises him for his dribbling skills. A genius at creating space and feeding quality crosses, Kent has become a fan favourite in no time.

The no. 14 does have a shortcoming, being not good at aerial duels. Liverpool fans will be desperate that Kent continues his excellent form but hopeful that he eventually returns to his parent club sooner or later.

#4 Filip Benkovic

Filip Benkovic has been massive for The Hoops recently.

A centre-back by trade, young Croat Filip Benkovic has cemented his position for Celtic. The 21-year-old has been tremendous in turning the fortunes around for the defending champions after early-season struggles. On loan from Leicester City, the 6 feet 3 inches tall defender has an astonishing six clean sheets from seven games. His incredible start to the season has helped his team reach within a point of Hearts who have played a match more.

Struggling to find any game-time early in the season, Benkovic has now solidated his name in the teamsheet following a series of sterling performances. The Hoops supporters are licking their lips after he had a stunning game in the 5-0 demolition of Hearts. He also scored a bullet header in that game. Robust in the air and with extraordinary passing success and range, the young centre-back has a reminiscence of Van Dijk. No pressure, whatsoever.

Celtic fans are hopeful of permanently signing the colossal defender, but that may turn out to be a pipe dream as The Foxes paid a hefty £13m earlier this year as reported by Sky Sports. He is a player to keep an eye on for years to come.

