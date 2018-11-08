×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 5 young loanees from Premier League clubs in exceptional form

Shardul Nikam
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
411   //    08 Nov 2018, 14:40 IST

Ryan Kent is enjoying his spell at the Ibrox Stadium.
Ryan Kent is enjoying his spell at the Ibrox Stadium.

In pursuit of constant game time, many Premier league youth players look out for a loan move. Many are reluctant to leave their parent club and homeland, but for a better career, experienced managers suggest a loan move as a risk worth taking.

Let us have a look at some Premier League youth players out on loan who have certainly grabbed attention.

#5 Ryan Kent

21-year-old Englishman Ryan Kent has had an instant impact for Rangers. On loan from Liverpool, Kent has three goals and two assists to his credit in eight starts. The Liverpudlian has improved the Rangers' attack immensely. Usually operated as a left-winger, Kent loves to switch sides and can also play as a midfielder.

A gifted dribbler, he also owns blistering pace which he uses to an excellent effect. Ex-Liverpool captain and Kent's current manager Steven Gerrard rates him very highly and often praises him for his dribbling skills. A genius at creating space and feeding quality crosses, Kent has become a fan favourite in no time.

The no. 14 does have a shortcoming, being not good at aerial duels. Liverpool fans will be desperate that Kent continues his excellent form but hopeful that he eventually returns to his parent club sooner or later.

#4 Filip Benkovic

Filip Benkovic has been massive for The Hoops recently.
Filip Benkovic has been massive for The Hoops recently.

A centre-back by trade, young Croat Filip Benkovic has cemented his position for Celtic. The 21-year-old has been tremendous in turning the fortunes around for the defending champions after early-season struggles. On loan from Leicester City, the 6 feet 3 inches tall defender has an astonishing six clean sheets from seven games. His incredible start to the season has helped his team reach within a point of Hearts who have played a match more.

Struggling to find any game-time early in the season, Benkovic has now solidated his name in the teamsheet following a series of sterling performances. The Hoops supporters are licking their lips after he had a stunning game in the 5-0 demolition of Hearts. He also scored a bullet header in that game. Robust in the air and with extraordinary passing success and range, the young centre-back has a reminiscence of Van Dijk. No pressure, whatsoever.

Celtic fans are hopeful of permanently signing the colossal defender, but that may turn out to be a pipe dream as The Foxes paid a hefty £13m earlier this year as reported by Sky Sports. He is a player to keep an eye on for years to come.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Derby County
Shardul Nikam
CONTRIBUTOR
A football enthusiast.
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
7 Premier League legends who can become intriguing managers 
RELATED STORY
One to watch: Will Hughes
RELATED STORY
Is it really the manager's fault at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19, Chelsea 3-2 Derby County: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Frank Lampard names the Chelsea player he desperately...
RELATED STORY
Ultimate XI of Loanees of Top European Clubs
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Chelsea v Derby, Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Derby: Aftermath of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018/19: Manchester United predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us