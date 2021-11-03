Top 5 youth prospects at Liverpool right now (2021)

Liverpool are one of the most decorated clubs in the English top flight. In addition to numerous accolades over the years, they have been crowned European Champions six times in their rich history.

Liverpool have been a threat to be reckoned with under Jurgen Klopp's guidance, winning their first Premier League title in 30 years in the 2019-20 season. The German tactician has also led them to a UEFA Champions League title in 2019, among other notable honors, in the last few years.

Under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, many fine young footballers have featured for the Reds. Some of the young superstars have lit up the competition by showcasing their talent on the biggest stages. Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise to fame has set the benchmark for young prodigies at Anfield.

Liverpool have been blessed with such an exciting bunch of young talent breaking into the first team. On that note, let us take a look at

Top 5 youth prospects at Liverpool right now

#5 Rhys Williams

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Rhys Williams is one of the many talents rising up from Liverpool's academy. The 20-year-old has been everpresent in the youth teams, showcasing his caliber over the years. For his exploits, Williams was handed his first professional contract in 2019.

Williams is a towering presence in the defense and he is one of the most highly rated footballers coming up from the academy. The Englishman played a key role for Liverpool the previous season when Jurgen Klopp's side were riddled with injuries.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Henderson: “Without their [and Rhys Williams] impact at the end of last season, it is doubtful that we would have even qualified for the Champions League, so their value has long since been established.” Henderson: “Without their [and Rhys Williams] impact at the end of last season, it is doubtful that we would have even qualified for the Champions League, so their value has long since been established.”

Williams is currently on loan at Swansea City as Liverpool have enough centre-back options in their ranks. A place in the starting lineup is currently unlikely, with Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip returning to their very best. But it goes without saying that Williams has all the potential to make it big in the future.

#4 Sepp Van den Berg

Preston North End v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Round of 16

Sepp Van den Berg is another young defender who is highly rated by scouts. The Dutch prospect joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019 and is currently serving his loan period at Preston North End. Van den Berg immediately settled at Preston and remains a regular name on the team sheet.

Van den Berg has already proven himself to be a capable defender. For his age, the centre-back has shown maturity on the pitch by excelling at his tackling and positioning skills. Van den Berg is also versatile, showing his defensive prowess at the right-back position.

If he keeps on improving, Van den Berg will be a player to watch out for in the future.

