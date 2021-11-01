Manchester United are one of England's greatest clubs to have played in the modern era of football. Their glorious footballing heritage, values and traditions have all played a big part in the success they have achieved. A major part of the credit belongs to the world-class talents their academy has produced.

The Red Devils have always been proud of their belief in young prospects to bring them success over the years. It was through their academy that United produced stars as iconic as David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Paul Pogba.

As is their motto, "Youth. Courage. Success."

On that note, let's take a quick look at top 5 youth prospects at Manchester United right now (2021)

#5 Shola Shoretire - 17 years

Shola Shoretire is one of Manchester United's leading prospects from their current under-23 side.

It was under the stewardship of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær that he made his debut for the United first team. During the fixture against Newcastle United in August, Shoretire was brought on as a substitute for Marcus Rashford.

He became the club's youngest player to make a debut in European competition after replacing Mason Greenwood in a fixture against Real Sociedad.

The explosive forward's super form in front of goal saw him score 10 goals and secure six assists for his team the season before. Shoretire ended the season as the winner of United's prestigious 2020/21 Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

#4 Hannibal Mejbri - 18 years

During mid-2019, Manchester United announced the academy signing of the Tunisian youth player, Hannibal Mejbri. The player is one of the most expensive additions United have made to their academy in a while.

Eighteen-year-old Mejbri is a player gifted with an amazing skillset and an extraordinary vision that enables him to be an astute playmaker. The player's exquisite touch could be seen in videos as he linked up with United's other young starlet Amad during an under 23 fixture.

Hannibal is a player who United expect to make the step up to their impressive first team. He could prove to be a refreshing option for the club's playmaker, Bruno Fernandes, and essentially ease his workload.

The Tunisian made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils against Wolves in the league as he came on to replace Juan Mata in the 82nd minute of the game.

