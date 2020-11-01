Top 6 British wonderkids who play in Europe

British footballers have traditionally shown reluctance to move away from the comforts of their domestic divisions. But lately, more and more British players are breaking the stereotypes by testing waters abroad.

Plenty of British wonderkids are moving abroad in search of first-team football. English starlet Jadon Sancho began the trend by leaving Premier League giants Manchester City to play for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. He bravely traded playing under Pep Guardiola for earning a starting berth at the Westflanstadion. Sancho has been a roaring success at Dortmund, and has turned into the continent's most sought-after winger with a staggering price tag of £120 million.

This unusual path for an English player is being trodden by an increasing crop of young British prospects. Here, we look at some top British lads who have moved abroad to play first-team football.

Jonathan Panzo (20, Dijon)

Jonathan Panzo

Jonathan Panzo was part of the Chelsea youth system before moving to AS Monaco at the age of 17. The London-born defender was loaned out to Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge, where he established himself as a first-teamer. He snubbed off interest from Championship clubs Swansea, Derby County, and Coventry to sign for French side Dijon FC. The 20-year-old prodigy has represented England from U16s to U21s.

Rabbi Matondo (20, Schalke 04)

Rabbi Matondo

Rabbi Matondo followed in Jadon Sancho's footsteps by swapping Manchester City for Germany, joining Schalke in a deal worth £11 million in January 2019. The 20-year-old winger made eight appearances in his first season at Schalke, before his breakout campaign last year.

The Welshman played 20 matches in the Bundesliga and scored twice. He already has four international caps for Wales and is targeted by a host of top European clubs including Manchester United and Atalanta.