Top 6 under-23 Players in Real Madrid right now 

Gone are the days of splashing bucket loads of cash

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Real Madrid have become more shrewd in the transfer market in the past few years, choosing to create superstars instead of buying them. From breaking transfer records to build a team of superstars to investing in high potential youngsters, Florentino Perez has come a long way.

This has created a sense of harmony in the dressing room and thus, paid dividends on the field as the club have won three consecutive Champions League titles.

After being impressed by the youngsters, Perez recently stated that:

"We must not forget the important contribution of our youth set-up in the first team, which, as we all know, is one of the key parts of our identity."I said a few days ago that we would strengthen our squad with magnificent players and that's what we're doing, Odriozola is one, and so is Vinícius. "We will put our faith strongly on the young talents that one day want to be the best in the world. That's why Real Madrid are intensely strengthening the process of looking for young players."

So without wasting much time let us take a look at the best under-23 players in the current setup who are expected to shine the most in future:

#6 Jesús Vallejo (21, Centre-back)

Jesús Vallejo lifting the Champions league

Signed from Real Zaragoza's youth set-up in 2015, Vallejo had already tasted top-flight football in 2014 with his boyhood club having made his professional debut as a 17-year old.

Impressed by the youngster, Perez signed the centre-back in 2015 before loaning him back to Zaragoza for the rest of the season. The young man got his breakthrough in the 2016-17 season when he helped Eintracht Frankfurt to a comfortable mid-table finish. In all, the young centre-back appeared 25 times in the league scoring 1 goal.

In 2017, he came back to Madrid and was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player. He was given the jersey number 3, previously worn by the Madrid legend, Pepe. He has already made 11 competitive appearances for Real Madrid throughout the 2017-18 season and is widely expected to be a crucial part of the Real Madrid backline in the upcoming seasons.

