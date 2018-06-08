FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 7 attacking duos at the tournament

The best attacking partnerships to watch out in Russia.

Attack is the best form of defense to certain teams. And in some cases, you need more than just one forward to get the job done.

With all 32 qualified teams for the FIFA 2018 World Cup announcing their squads, there’s attacking talents aplenty in the competition.

However, some teams will dwell on not one but two prolific scoring duos to produce the goods upfront. They may not necessarily play for the same club, but when they come together to lead the attacking vanguard of their respective national sides, these duos send a quiver in the opposition defenses.

Here are the top eight attacking duos to watch at the World Cup:

#7 Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens (Belgium)

Les Diables Rouges have a deadly scoring combo in Lukaku and Mertens

Romelu Lukaku has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, while Dries Mertens has been making waves in the Serie A ever since he first donned the sky blue of Napoli.

Both are coming off the back of a successful season for their respective clubs and will forge a fearsome attacking pair for Belgium at the World Cup.

Lukaku may not have lifted any trophies that he joined Manchester United for, but did make a lasting impression in his debut season with the Red Devils, scoring 27 times in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Mertens was an integral part of the Partenopei side that pushed Juventus down to the wire in the Scudetto race, but couldn’t help his side get over the finish line first. Nevertheless, he struck 22 times in 49 appearances overall.

Together, Lukaku and Mertens have struck 51 times for Belgium, and are certain to amass more in Russia.