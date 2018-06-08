Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 7 attacking duos at the tournament

The best attacking partnerships to watch out in Russia.

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 02:41 IST
1.48K

The prolific attacking partnerships to watch out in Russia
The prolific attacking partnerships to watch out in Russia

Attack is the best form of defense to certain teams. And in some cases, you need more than just one forward to get the job done.

With all 32 qualified teams for the FIFA 2018 World Cup announcing their squads, there’s attacking talents aplenty in the competition.

However, some teams will dwell on not one but two prolific scoring duos to produce the goods upfront. They may not necessarily play for the same club, but when they come together to lead the attacking vanguard of their respective national sides, these duos send a quiver in the opposition defenses.

Here are the top eight attacking duos to watch at the World Cup:

#7 Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens (Belgium)

Les Diables Rouges have a deadly scoring combo in Lukaku and Mertens
Les Diables Rouges have a deadly scoring combo in Lukaku and Mertens

Romelu Lukaku has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, while Dries Mertens has been making waves in the Serie A ever since he first donned the sky blue of Napoli.

Both are coming off the back of a successful season for their respective clubs and will forge a fearsome attacking pair for Belgium at the World Cup.

Lukaku may not have lifted any trophies that he joined Manchester United for, but did make a lasting impression in his debut season with the Red Devils, scoring 27 times in 51 appearances in all competitions.

Mertens was an integral part of the Partenopei side that pushed Juventus down to the wire in the Scudetto race, but couldn’t help his side get over the finish line first. Nevertheless, he struck 22 times in 49 appearances overall.

Together, Lukaku and Mertens have struck 51 times for Belgium, and are certain to amass more in Russia.

Page 1 of 7 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
5 of the most bizarre moments in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
5 Top Football Advertisements - World Cup Edition
RELATED STORY
7 best number 7's in football history
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #34 Eusébio 
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
#NoMatterWhat - 5 attacking players who changed the way...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us