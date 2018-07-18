Top 7 club friendlies to watch this pre-season

Really cool pre-season games are in store this year!

With FIFA 2018 World Cup done and dusted, football has come to a juddering halt. But we're still reeling from the hangover of a month-long dose of exciting and exhilarating action unfolded in Russia.

The new season in club football is still three weeks away, but some of them have begun preparations with a few low profiles, piffling friendlies. But don't you worry, the International Champions Cup along with a few other pre-season tournaments is coming your way soon to satiate your craving for some genuine entertainment.

Of course, they too are only friendlies and not all first-team players participate, they nonetheless promise exciting matchups in what's viewed as a pre-season Champions League of sorts.

Like the years preceding this one, we have numerous top billing duels lined up from the US to England; from Spain to Singapore. Here are the top 7 of them you must keep an eye on:

#7 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund (21st July)

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund meet again

Let's start with the inaugural clash itself. ICC 2018 kicks off this Saturday in Chicago's Soldier Field stadium with Premier League champions Manchester City taking on Borussia Dortmund.

Whilst these teams haven't met in a competitive game since the Champions League encounter way back in 2012, they did collide in this particular tournament two years ago with City triumphing 6-5 on penalties in an enthralling game.

This one promises to be a cracker too. Manager Pep has a big task on his hands of retaining the league title, and would definitely use the American tour as an opportunity to experiment with his new lineups. With a handful of first-teamers still recuperating from the exertions of an enduring World Cup, he still has enough players flying for the tour to field a strong lineup.

The City fans would also get to see new signing Riyad Mahrez in action for the first time in the sky blue shirt. But that's not all, the Yellow Submarine would be getting a hint of their new manager Lucien Favre, who takes charge of Dortmund for the first time in this game.

