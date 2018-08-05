Top 7 transfers that could happen on Deadline Day in the Premier League

Dembele has been linked to the Premier League

With the arrival of the deadline inching closer with each passing day, clubs are trying to hasten the process of getting deals over the line. The best/worst (depending on your perspective) part is that a lot of clubs haven’t finished their transfer business yet and if you are Tottenham Hotspur, you haven’t even begun yet.

This year is a little different than the other years for Premier League clubs as the transfer window will slam shut on the 9th of August – before the season begins – unlike in the previous years when the window slammed shut on August 31 (usually).

The earlier end to the transfer window means that the remaining few days are what Sir Alex Ferguson would call ‘squeaky-bum time’ as it feels like some of the biggest deals of the summer could happen on the deadline day itself.

And here are the top 7 transfers that could happen on the last day of the transfer window in the Premier League…

#7 Jordan Pickford to Chelsea

England's World Cup star

Thibaut Courtois’ agent has made it clear that his client wants to move to Madrid. He also added that there is an offer for him from Madrid and that Chelsea should accept it and let him move to Spain.

Courtois’ desire to leave might tie Chelsea’s hands into selling him, which is when they will be needing a replacement. Jordan Pickford is reportedly on the top of the list of potential replacements for the Belgian.

The Englishman had a great World Cup with his nation and has seen his stock rise ever since. It might be very difficult to get Everton to sell their first-choice goalkeeper so late in the window, but the Blues would be pushing for it should Courtois leave.

As a result, this is a deal that could really go through on the final day of the transfer window on August 9, 2018.

1 / 7 NEXT