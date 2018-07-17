Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 6 contenders for the Ballon d'Or 2018 after the eventful World Cup

Avinash Choubey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
10.04K   //    17 Jul 2018, 10:55 IST

For almost a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been competing for being crowned as the best football player each year. No one has come close to these two, except in every World Cup year.

Messi faced a stiff challenge from his former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta in 2010 and the Portuguese sensation faced a similar competition from the German shot-stopper Manuel Neuer in 2014. A good performance in the World Cup certainly weighs a lot in choosing the Best Football player that year.

Not just the critics, but even the players themselves weigh it more than any other trophy in the world:

“We will give our best to lift the trophy, this is a unique opportunity. I would exchange all the trophies in my career for this one. We are ready for France.” - Luka Modric.

The exciting 2018 World Cup is over and it has certainly heated up the debate of the best in the world once again. Based on the current scenario, the men leading for the race to Ballon d'Or 2018 are as follows:

#1 Luka Modrić

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Talk about winning trophies with his club, taking his nation to a World Cup final that very few expected them to reach and winning the award for the best player in the World Cup, Luka Modrić has everything to his name this time. The only thing that would have ended this debate, a World Cup trophy, is missing from his achievements.

Still, he leads the race for being crowned as the best player in the world at this moment. It is high time that we celebrated one of the best midfielders of this generation after Iniesta failed to win in 2010, which many still consider to be an injustice.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo

2018 FIFA World Cup

You cannot keep him away from a Ballon d'Or ranking list, can you? He won the Champions League with Real Madrid, being the top scorer once again. He scored four goals in Russia, and single-handedly carried his national team to the knockout stages.

Though the major debate is between him and his former teammate Luka Modric, there's very little to seperate the two. Ronaldo may yet edge past the Croatian with his popularity and a good start with Juventus in the following season.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, football transfers and predictions.

FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
