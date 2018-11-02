×
Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot - November 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
556   //    02 Nov 2018, 21:37 IST

Lionel Messi is the reigning La Liga Golden Boot winner
Lionel Messi is the reigning La Liga Golden Boot winner

Hello and welcome to our assessment of the top contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot at the start of November. The list sees a lot of movement in the whole month and the race to the Golden Boot has become quite exciting right now.

The month of October was hard on a couple of players who saw their stakes drop and had to exit the list. Welsh International Gareth Bale could not find the net in October and has now not scored since 1st September! Incidentally, Bale's compatriot at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, just misses out owing to a weaker goal to games ratio. The French striker has not scored in October either. Like Bale, Benzema has not scored since 1st September in the LaLiga.

However, there is still plenty of firepower in the list and the 10 players in this list have scored a combined 62 goals in the LaLiga so far this season! From Celta de Vigo to Levante, from Barcelona to Espanyol, from Girona to Seville FC, some fantastic strikers make up this list. Interestingly, Seville dominates the list, contributing 3 players.

Who leads the race to the LaLiga Golden Boot at the start of November?

#10 Maximiliano Gomez (Uruguay, Celta de Vigo)

Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid - La Liga
Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid - La Liga

Goals Scored: 4

The Uruguayan striker had an indifferent October that sees him drop down from 5th to 10th in our rankings. Since our last assessment, Gomez failed to find the back of the net, however, he appeared in just one game in that period.

Gomez played the full 90 minutes in the game against Seville FC, but could not score. He then missed the home defeat to Alaves and the home win over SD Eibar with an ankle injury that he picked up in training. He was estimated to be out for around 16 days, which means that he could be back in contention for the away trip to Real Betis this weekend.

The Uruguayan will be hoping to hit the ground running when he comes back, because he has fallen down the order and at the start of November, Gomez is 10th among the top Contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi La Liga News
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
