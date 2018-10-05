×
Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot: October 2018

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
309   //    05 Oct 2018, 21:08 IST

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga
Messi has always been among the top contenders for the Pichichi Trophy

The LaLiga Golden Boot or the Pichichi Trophy is awarded to the Top Scorer in the LaLiga. In the last 10 years, the trophy has been won by either a Barcelona or a Real Madrid player 9 times, with Atletico Madrid’s Diego Forlan the only player to have broken the stronghold of the two clubs, exactly 9 years ago. In the last 10 years, the player who won the Pichichi Trophy has also won the European Golden Shoe. As a result, the race for the La Liga Golden Boot is intense, exciting and a fascinating tale of ups and downs throughout the season.

The record for the most wins is held by Spanish Striker Telmo Zara, who represented Athletic Bilbao and won 6 trophies between 1944 and 1953. Lionel Messi has already won the trophy 5 times, including the last 2 seasons, as have Alfredo Di Stefano, Quini and Hugo Sanchez. Cristiano Ronaldo has won it 3 times.

This year too, the race is intense and has already warmed up 7 games into the season. Today, we look at the 10 front runners to the La Liga Golden Boot, at the start of October, based on the number of goals they have scored so far.

#10 Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona)

Luis Suarez Awarded Golden Boot
Luis Suarez Awarded Golden Boot

Goals Scored: 3

The Uruguayan is one of the most prolific goalscorers of his generation and has already won the La Liga Golden Boot once in the 2015/16 season when he scored 29 goals from 35 games in the La Liga. Last season, Suarez scored 25 goals from 33 games.

The Uruguayan started his goalscoring run this season with a brace against Huesca and then scored the equalizer in the hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. Since then though, Suarez has not found the back of the net in his last 3 La Liga games and his last 5 games in all competition.

Suarez averages 3.3 shots per game this season, and his combination with Messi is also of utmost importance at Barcelona. The Uruguay striker also has 2 assists in the League so far, but will definitely be disappointed for not scoring a few more. As of now, Luis Suarez is at the 10th position among contenders for the La Liga this season, scoring a total of 3 goals from 7 appearances.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
