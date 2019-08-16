Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot at the start of the 2019/20 season

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 655 // 16 Aug 2019, 11:39 IST

Last season saw three players share the Premier League Golden Boot Award

The Premier League is back in business for the 2019/20 season and football fans all around the globe can rejoice. After a summer of reinforcements, the clubs are ready to sweat it out for the grand prize. Last time, fans were treated to a whirlpool season, as records were set, hearts were broken and history was made through the 10 months of blissful football.

The race to the 2018/19 Golden Boot was equally incredible, as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended as the joint top scorers of the league after an eventful journey. This season too, the race is expected to be equally enthralling, and here at Sportskeeda, we shall help you savor the race from close quarters on a monthly basis.

Today, we start this season's monthly assessment of the exciting race and bring you the 10 men who are the favourites to finish this season as the top scorer of the league. Read on to find out the first rankings of the season and the 10 men who make the cut.

#10 Anthony Martial (France, Manchester United)

Martial has already scored his first goal of the new season

Anthony Martial's graph from last season has more fluctuations than the Manchester United striker would like. The Frenchman started the season slow, but picked up pace at the start of October, where he scored in 5 consecutive games in the league. Since then, though, he managed only 4 goals and struggled with injuries and off form in the second half of the season, finishing with 10 goals in the league.

However, the summer brings a change of plan at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial has his favourite No. 9 jersey back, and Solskjaer has shown enough faith on him to lead the line this season. Romelu Lukaku's departure has left a void in the striker's department, but Martial is one of the players tipped to stand up and be counted. The Frenchman has already enjoyed an auspicious start to the season, scoring in the 4-0 win over Chelsea in the opening weekend.

A change of attitude is evident in the player who promised so much in his debut season. With a hungrier team on the field and a supportive manager backing him, Anthony Martial will be aiming for the Golden Boot this season.

